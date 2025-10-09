Marco Odermatt and crystal globes - they go together. Keystone

Olympic champion, world champion, four-time overall World Cup winner. Marco Odermatt is undoubtedly one of the best skiers of all time. But where does he see himself?

The FIS hands Marco Odermatt a thick envelope. It contains ten names of the best skiers of all time. The Swiss skier doesn't know which of the sport's greats they are.

Odermatt draws the Austrian Hermann Maier as the first skier, whom he puts in third place. Pirmin Zurbriggen makes it to 2nd place, then Odi draws the picture of Ingemar Stenmark, whom he places in 1st place without hesitation.

Odermatt does not make it onto the podium

And then it gets really exciting: Odermatt draws Odermatt. The Swiss takes a deep breath and says: "I'm sure Hirscher will come too, so I'll sit in 5th place."

It continues in this style until the top 10 ranking list is complete. Odi sums up: "I might push a few more, but it's not totally wrong." After all, he put the man with the most victories in first place. Stenmark has won 86 races in the World Cup, making the 69-year-old Swede the most successful male skier in history in this category.

The Odermatt ranking of the best skiers of all time Ingemar Stenmark

Pirmin Zurbriggen

Hermann Maier

Marcel Hirscher

Marco Odermatt

Alberto Tomba

Aksel Lund Svindal

Benjamin Raich

Marc Girardelli

Alexis Pinturault

Odermatt himself has 45 World Cup victories. This puts him "only" in 6th place in the all-time rankings. Marcel Hirscher (67), Hermann Maier (54), Alberto Tomba (50) and Marc Girardelli (46) have also stood at the top of the podium more often. Pirmin Zurbriggen is ranked directly behind Odermatt with 40 victories.

Ultimately, of course, the whole thing is just a gimmick anyway. Nevertheless, not everyone is completely satisfied with the ranking, as can be seen in the comments below the video: Some would have liked to see Bode Miller in particular among the top 10 skiers.

