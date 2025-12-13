FIS CEO Urs Lehman explains Why safety in the Ski World Cup is still lagging behind

FIS President Johan Eliasch (left) and FIS CEO Urs Lehmann in St. Moritz. KEYSTONE

Athlete safety often falls by the wayside in the Ski World Cup. FIS CEO Urs Lehmann wants to change that. In an interview, the Swiss explains where the problems lie - and makes a promise.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The many injuries in the Ski World Cup have repeatedly led to criticism of the FIS. The new CEO Urs Lehmann wants to tackle the problem.

A new safety program focusing on equipment, slope standards and training is to establish internationally binding minimum standards.

Lehmann is calling for faster decision-making processes and fewer vested interests in order to consistently enforce safety measures such as mandatory airbags. Show more

The topic of safety will continue to occupy skiing this season. The entire skiing world was shocked back in September when Italian Matteo Franzoso was killed in an accident. There have also been injuries galore this season, and the Swiss women's team has been hit particularly hard, with Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin all missing.

Urs Lehmann, CEO of Swiss-Ski from 2008 to 2025 and CEO of the International Ski Federation FIS since September 2025, is also on site in St. Moritz. In this interview, he talks in detail about what the FIS is doing on the subject of safety and uses examples to explain where the problems lie.

Urs Lehmann, how do you experience the races here in St. Moritz?

The experience is great, but I would like to highlight one athlete in particular. Lindsey Vonn. At 41 and with a partial knee prosthesis, she is currently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sport.

Are these the stories that skiing needs?

We know from our online reach alone what has happened since Lindsey's victory yesterday. That breaks all boundaries. That's exactly what we need, for the world outside the Alps to notice us. You need these stories for that.

You want to become more international.

I already said that in my role as President of Swiss-Ski: as nice as it is, Switzerland against Austria, but if it's just these two in the end, then it will be difficult. We need other countries, we need stories like that of Braathen, who is suddenly racing for Brazil. When I see what's going on in Brazil now. We need internationality in order to develop the whole thing further.

We've had a lot of accidents in skiing in recent years. Unfortunately, this has now continued with a death in preparation and other serious injuries. Where do we stand in the safety debate?

Safety in skiing is always a key issue. Looking at it from the outside, I always used to have the feeling that the risk was moving faster than the measures that had been taken. It's a difficult topic, but if you're skiing down somewhere at over 100 km/h, that's a risk. Anyone at the start knows that and can deal with it, but with everything that's happened now, it's clear that it can't just be one of the focus topics, it has to be THE focus. The safety of the athletes must be the top priority.

What are you doing to achieve this?

We launched a very comprehensive program in October, with various pillars where we simply want to make faster progress. And a lot is happening right now. Let me give you an example: the airbag is mandatory in racing today, but when they train in South America, it's not. Everyone can do what they want and we have to get away from that. Everyone has to agree that an airbag is part of every athlete's basic equipment. It's one piece of the puzzle, but we have to be faster and better and I can promise that I will do everything I can to achieve this.

And where do you apply the other levers?

There are three specific "workstreams". The material, including the shoe, is quite aggressive and not really regulated. You can take the aggressiveness out of it. People talk about a suit that is slower - but whether I ski down at 110 instead of 130 km/h is not the game changer. Another issue is the slopes. There are too many different standards in the world in this respect. What was good ten years ago may no longer be so today. It's a big issue to ramp up the safety protocols there.

The third is that all ski associations are integrating a safety module into their training, which starts right there. What is state of the art? Even a coach, when setting a run, has to have an eye on where the dangerous posts are. You have to get it into the DNA of the whole system. We could have done more in the past, but that's what's happening now. We are in contact with all the major federations, taking out the best practice examples and the aim is to consolidate these at the beginning of the year, turn them into a program and then there will be so-called FIS meetings in May where a package of measures will be presented. In the end, however, it still has to be accepted by the federations.

Is that a problem?

Let me give you another example: when we said that the airbag would be compulsory, there were 38 exceptions the following season. I couldn't understand why there were any exceptions at all.

Do you also have to protect the federations and athletes from themselves to some extent?

Yes, of course. Another example: the big federations have qualifications before the season to decide who can race in the World Cup. If I leave it open whether they wear the airbag or not - it's not the most aerodynamic thing in the world - I might be one or two tenths slower. Then, as a young athlete, I have to race against top cracks. If it's not compulsory to wear the airbag, the incentive is so great to get those two tenths out of it in order to race in the World Cup. I don't think I need to explain whether the athletes wear the airbag or not.

Can you draw a comparison with Formula 1? After fatal accidents in the 80s and 90s, they managed to get rid of them.

I think so. They really started to work scientifically there. We are now doing the same. In Formula 1, it works like this: they don't ask everyone, they get the best people so that the stakeholders have confidence and know that if they decide something, it's the best. For us, it's more like we have to make proposals by spring, then it goes through all these committees - that can take up to two years. I have to say: that can't be the case. So if we have the best solution in the spring and come to the conclusion that this is it, then we still have to ask all the associations, which may again have particular interests or see it differently. That is our big problem. If we don't come up with a quick solution, it will continue to hinder our development.

More skiing