FIS President Johan Eliasch is facing the end. Keystone

FIS President Johan Eliasch is in danger of losing his job. But now he is apparently using a questionable method to save his job after all.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you FIS President Johan Eliasch is facing an uncertain re-election, as neither the Swedish nor the British federation supports his candidacy.

A possible loophole could open up a candidacy via the Armenian federation, for which he would need an Armenian passport.

Whether Eliasch is even on the list of candidates and will be re-elected remains to be seen ahead of the FIS Congress in Belgrade. Show more

The FIS Congress will take place in the Serbian capital Belgrade on June 10 and 11. The president will also be elected there. However, the re-election of Johan Eliasch, who has already been in office for five years, is said to be in serious doubt.

The prerequisite for Eliasch's re-election as FIS President or to the FIS Council is that his own national federation supports his candidacy. Due to his Swedish-British dual citizenship, two federations would be eligible for the 64-year-old. However, both have already announced early on that they will send other candidates into the race.

However, it remains to be seen whether this means the final end of Eliasch's career. As "NRK" reports, he has found another loophole to be able to take part in the election after all. According to the report by the Norwegian news portal, the Armenian association would nominate him for the position of president. However, Eliasch would have to have an Armenian passport to do so. At least that's what the FIS statutes say. Whether he has this is still unclear at the moment.

Eliasch himself does not want to provide any information on this topic at the moment. Only the FIS list of candidates announced today should provide clarity. But even if the name of the incumbent president is on this list, his re-election is anything but certain.