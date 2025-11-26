Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is planning his return to the Ski World Cup. Keystone

The speed season opens in Copper Mountain on Thursday. And it is possible that Aleksander Kilde, a very big name, will make his comeback - earlier than expected.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who had a serious accident in Wengen in January 2024, is about to make his comeback.

The Norwegian is even flirting with a start at the speed start on November 27.

Kilde was one of the absolute top cracks before his crash. Show more

On January 13, 2024, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had a serious crash in Wengen. He suffers serious injuries to his right leg and left shoulder. Several operations and many setbacks followed, as the healing process did not go according to plan. The fiancé of record World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin speaks openly about the dark hours and panic attacks during the lengthy rehab.

And even if the problems with his shoulder are not completely gone, the 33-year-old is now on the verge of his comeback. It could be as early as Thursday. Kilde is flirting with a start in the super-G in Copper Mountain.

"It could happen," Kilde hopes his fans. However, he will probably only make the decision the evening before the race or even later: "If I don't feel ready on race day, then I'll pull the plug." After all, he doesn't want to do "anything stupid", the 2020 overall World Cup winner makes clear. He therefore describes the super-G as a "bonus", as the Norwegian had originally planned to return to the race track in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December.

Kilde is a big name

Kilde is one of the big stars on the ski circuit. He has won 21 World Cup races, as well as two small crystal globes each in the downhill and super-G. He has also won a silver and bronze medal at the Olympic Games. The only thing missing is a gold. The next chance to complete his collection will be in February. Kilde is still a long way from such a skiing fairytale, but the comeback is imminent. And that is the only thing that counts at the moment.

You might also be interested in this