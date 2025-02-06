Lara Gut-Behrami is naturally one of the favorites in the World Championship Super-G. Picture: Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami has the first of three chances to add to her medal collection at the World Championships in Saalbach on Thursday. In the super-G, she is of course one of the favorites.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The numbers speak for themselves. In no other discipline is Gut-Behrami as successful as in the super-G. She has won exactly half of her 46 World Cup victories to date in this discipline. She is also an Olympic champion and has won a complete set of medals at the World Championships.

This winter, Gut-Behrami has impressed in the super-G right from the start. After five races, she has one victory and three second places to her name. Her victory came at the World Championships dress rehearsal on the Sunday before last in Garmisch. As the most consistent skier to date, the Ticino native also leads the discipline rankings. Gut-Behrami has further chances of winning precious metal in Saalbach in the downhill and giant slalom.

However, the circle of contenders for a podium place on Thursday must be drawn wide. There have been five different winners in the five Super-Gs so far this season. The Italians Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone have dominated in Beaver Creek and Cortina d'Ampezzo respectively, the Austrian Cornelia Hütter in St. Moritz and the American surprisingly in St. Anton.

Corinne Suter is the second Swiss-Ski racer in the line-up who already has a podium finish in the Super-G this World Cup winter. Suter, who returned from a cruciate ligament rupture, finished third in Cortina d'Ampezzo in mid-January. The other Swiss starters are Michelle Gisin and Malorie Blanc.

