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"Much to my family's dismay, yes" Will Lindsey Vonn return to the World Cup one more time?

SDA

7.4.2026 - 21:16

Will the ski world see Lindsey Vonn in action again?
Will the ski world see Lindsey Vonn in action again?
Keystone

Lindsey Vonn still has a long time to recover from her serious accident at the Winter Olympics. She doesn't want to close the door to a return.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 21:16

07.04.2026, 21:45

Ski star Lindsey Vonn is keeping the possibility of a return to competitive sport open despite her serious crash at the Winter Olympics in northern Italy. The 41-year-old is currently continuing to recover from the fatal accident in February in the downhill in Cortina, in which she suffered a serious knee and lower leg injury.

In an interview on NBC, the American, who had already retired in 2019, said that she had a lot of fun last season. "I never got a bye run," explained the Olympic champion and winner of 84 World Cup races. "That leaves the door open a bit. Maybe I would do one more race to say goodbye, or maybe I will race again. It could be fun to do one more race. We'll see."

When asked if she was considering a comeback, Vonn, who returned to racing in 2024, replied: "I mean, much to my family's dismay, yes." She had not had her Olympic dream situation and now feels very isolated in rehab.

"I need to get out, be in the public eye and live life. That will give me a different perspective," explained Vonn. Right now, she can't say what the future holds because she simply can't be there in her thoughts.

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