The Italians dominated the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill on Tuesday, taking 1st to 3rd place. The best Swiss skier was Marco Odermatt in 10th place, more than 2.5 seconds behind. How will things look today in the final training?
Ranking (The training is running)
- Bryce Bennett - 2:29.38
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle - +0.17
- Daniel Hemetsberger - +0.22
- Cameron Alexander - +0.50
- Niels Hintermann 🇨🇭 - +0.92
- James Crawford - +1.88
- Justin Murisier 🇨🇭 - +2.77
- Franjo von Allmen 🇨🇭 - +3.17
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Von Allmen loses over three seconds
Franjo von Allmen already loses a lot of time at the top. "He has grip problems," SRF co-commentator Beat Feuz is sure.
-
Big gap for Murisier
Justin Murisier is the second Swiss to cross the finish line, 2.77 seconds behind the best time.
-
Bennett leads
The US American Bryce Bennett is the first to step on the gas pedal. He brakes hard before the finish, but still manages to set the fastest time.
-
Let's go!
Niels Nintermann opens the training session. He crosses the finish line and sets a first benchmark time of 2:30.30.
-
Start list of the final training
A total of 63 racers are taking part in the downhill final training, 10 of them from Switzerland. It starts at 12.30 pm.
The start list
- Niels Hintermann 🇨🇭
- Daniel Hemetsberger
- Cameron Alexander
- Crawford James
- Bryce Bennett
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle
- Justin Murisier 🇨🇭
- Franjo von Allmen 🇨🇭
- Stefan Rogentin 🇨🇭
- Dominik Paris
- Alexis Monney 🇨🇭
- Vincent Kriechmayr
- Nils Allegre
- Miha Hrobat
- Marco Odermatt 🇨🇭
- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted
- Stefan Babinsky
- Florian Schieder
- Mattia Casse
- Elian Lehto
- Maxence Muzaton
- Alessio Miggiano 🇨🇭
- Adrien Theaux
- Nils Alphand
- Marco Kohler 🇨🇭
- Blaise Giezendanner
- Giovanni Franzoni
- Romed Baumann
- Brodie Seger
- Lars Rösti 🇨🇭
* Other Swiss
35. Livio Hiltbrand 🇨🇭