The Italians dominated the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill on Tuesday, taking 1st to 3rd place. The best Swiss skier was Marco Odermatt in 10th place, more than 2.5 seconds behind. How will things look today in the final training?

Patrick Lämmle

Ranking (The training is running) Bryce Bennett - 2:29.38

Ryan Cochran-Siegle - +0.17

Daniel Hemetsberger - +0.22

Cameron Alexander - +0.50

Niels Hintermann 🇨🇭 - +0.92

James Crawford - +1.88

Justin Murisier 🇨🇭 - +2.77

Franjo von Allmen 🇨🇭 - +3.17 Show more