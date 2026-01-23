On January 23, 2010, Didier Cuche also wins the downhill in Kitzbühel the day after the super-G. KEYSTONE

Three hundredths, or the equivalent of 0.94 meters, decide the super-G in Kitzbühel in favour of Marco Odermatt. The close decision gets emotions running high - except for the winner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins the super-G in Kitzbühel on Friday.

On Saturday, Odermatt could achieve what his childhood idol Didier Cuche last did 16 years ago: winning both the super-G and the downhill on the Streif within 24 hours.

His rivals, above all Franjo von Allmen, want to prevent this from happening. Show more

While Odermatt blows out his breath after crossing the finish line, "comments" on the minimal time difference with a wave of his hand and then points his finger at his team-mate Von Allmen, the latter is annoyed in the leader's box.

Von Allmen with the handbrake on

The Bernese Oberlander's frustration has not yet dissipated when he answers the reporters' questions in the finish area. "It's annoying, I'm disappointed," said the runner-up, before adding with a smile: "It's the first podium here in Kitzbühel, the first chamois that I can take home. That's why I'm very satisfied at the same time."

Von Allmen's run is all the more remarkable because, according to his own statement, he "built in a bit of caution everywhere" and "wasn't at the limit". The 24-year-old downhill world champion built in the necessary margin with calculation. "It's getting on my nerves when I keep making mistakes in my run that set me back." In the downhill in Wengen, one such mistake cost him a place on the podium, if not victory.

Odermatt keeps his nerve - on and off the piste

As in the previous year, the golden chamois in the super-G goes to Marco Odermatt. As in the previous year, it was a close race, but just like in 2025, no one came close to the man from Nidwalden, who once again had the hundredths on his side. "It wasn't a perfect run," the winner analyzed. He got off to a great start, but didn't get the larch shot and then the local mountain so well. "But I didn't lose my nerve and was able to pick up enough speed to save three hundredths across the finish line."

One triumph, many commitments: Marco Odermatt (gray cap) has learned from last year and wants to take it easy after another victory in the super-G. Keystone

The triumph in Tyrol was Odermatt's 53rd in the World Cup, the 99th time he has climbed onto the podium at the highest level. The 28-year-old could reach the magic mark of 100 World Cup podium places on Saturday, preferably with a long-awaited victory in the downhill. Odermatt clearly missed out on this last year. "Back then, winning the super-G was a dream come true, I was able to call myself the Kitzbühel winner," says Odermatt, explaining the lack of excitement on the following day in the downhill.

The obligations following a success in the most prominent of all World Cup venues are immense and cost a lot of energy. Circumstances to which even Odermatt had to pay tribute. But the super-G world champion handles it like he does on skis, by learning quickly. "This year I'm carrying the victory more calmly, I'm allowing less emotion. That's what it takes to not lose as much energy as last year."

In the footsteps of Cuche

On Saturday, Odermatt could achieve what his childhood idol Didier Cuche last did 16 years ago: winning both the super-G and the downhill on the Streif within 24 hours. A number of people want to prevent this, including the Italian Giovanni Franzoni, who finished 12th on Friday. And who knows, maybe Von Allmen will turn the tables in the downhill and have the hundredths on his side in the supreme discipline.

Didier Cuche is unbeatable in Kitzbühel in January 2010. Keystone

However, there is one thing Odermatt's opponents cannot "hope" for: That he catches a cold from his ailing teammates. While Alexis Monney in particular is struggling with the flu, Odermatt is in excellent health. "I caught it in Chile, in the USA and in Livigno. So I've been through the South American, North American and European flu and have enough resistance."

These are bad conditions for the competition.