Livio Hiltbrand is looking forward to the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana

One week after his victory in the European Cup downhill, Livio Hiltbrand is back at the start in Crans-Montana. The 21-year-old from the Bernese Oberland is aiming for the next World Cup points.

For the first time in 13 years, the men will be racing in the World Cup in Crans-Montana. For the racers, the first downhill training session on Thursday was therefore all about getting to know each other. Livio Hiltbrand had an advantage. He had already raced on the piste in the Valais ski resort a week earlier: the 21-year-old was at the top of the Swiss six-time triumph in the European Cup. The course suits him, that's obvious.

A few gates are set differently, the conditions are a little more spring-like, says Hiltbrand. Otherwise, he was able to pick up where he left off a few days ago. Apart from the first section of the course, he hardly lost any time to his team-mate Stefan Rogentin, who set the fastest time. "I like it when you have to carry the speed from top to bottom," explains Hiltbrand. "Almost like on the highway."

Hiltbrand agreed with the general consensus that the course is one of the easier ones. He can appreciate this, as he has already raced the downhill runs in Bormio and Kitzbühel this season, which are considered the most difficult courses in the World Cup alongside Wengen. However, according to Hiltbrand, the fact that Crans-Montana seems easier also harbors dangers. "The waves and transitions are sometimes treacherous, you shouldn't underestimate them." On the rather flat course profile, a mistake can quickly cost a lot of time.

Following in Monney's footsteps

Hiltbrand speaks with a carefree attitude, as if he is already an experienced athlete. The trained bricklayer from Därstetten has built up this self-confidence with consistently strong performances. In 2024, Hiltbrand became junior world champion in the downhill in France - four years after Alexis Monney's triumph. With his victory in Bormio, second place in Kitzbühel and two World Championship medals (bronze in the downhill and silver in the team combined), the 25-year-old has established himself among the world's best this season.

A path that Hiltbrand would also like to follow. "For me, this first World Cup season is about getting to know the sport. I first have to get used to it, because it's really quite different to the European Cup in places." In particular, the often icy conditions on the World Cup courses are almost unheard of at a lower level.

After narrowly missing out on the points in Beaver Creek in 31st place, Hiltbrand finished a strong 17th in Val Gardena/Gröden as the fifth-best Swiss - at the same time as a certain Cyprien Sarrazin. This was followed by 36th and 41st place in Bormio and Kitzbühel, in between missing out on Wengen. "I can be satisfied with these results," says Hiltbrand, who is hoping for an improvement in the next races. Because just like in Crans-Montana, he has already celebrated a European Cup victory in Kvitfjell (2024). Two World Cup downhill races will take place there in March.

The home World Championships 2027 as a dream

Despite his appearances in the World Cup, Hiltbrand still found time to collect the necessary points in the European Cup to virtually secure his permanent place for next season. With one race still to go, he is leading the downhill rankings. Securing this fixed position is a major goal for the man from Bern. He is well aware that there are only a few places available in the strong Swiss team, to which the ill Niels Hintermann could return next season.

Hiltbrand also knows that career plans are rarely easy to draw up. Nevertheless, he makes no secret of his ambitions. He wants to make it into the top 30 next season. Then the 2027 home World Championships in Crans-Montana could also become an issue. "I know it will be very difficult, but you have to set yourself high goals," says the young rider, who could mature into the next top rider in the Swiss speed team in the slipstream of Odermatt, von Allmen and Monney.

For now, however, Swiss-Ski's popular motto is "step by step". After all, Hiltbrand is clearly the youngest of the twelve Swiss athletes in Crans-Montana. Without any pressure, he can show on Saturday how well the course really suits him.

