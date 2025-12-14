  1. Residential Customers
She has family in Sydney Winner Robinson learns of her rampage in the finish area and bursts into tears

Sandro Zappella

14.12.2025

Alice Robinson experiences a rollercoaster of emotions in St. Moritz.
Alice Robinson experiences a rollercoaster of emotions in St. Moritz.
KEYSTONE

Alice Robinson wins the first Super-G of her career in St. Moritz. As she gives a winner's interview in the finish area, a journalist tells her about the rampage in her native Australia and she can't hold back her tears.

14.12.2025, 13:54

14.12.2025, 14:12

Alice Robinson wins the super-G in St. Moritz ahead of Romane Miradoli from France and Sofia Goggia from Italy. In the mixed zone, the New Zealander talks about her race: She said she felt wonderful during the run. However, she never thought she would be so fast: "I had a few good super-G training sessions. But I didn't think it would be enough to win a race." Although it was Robinson's seventh World Cup victory, it was her first in the super-G.

Super-G in St. Moritz. Robinson triumphs ahead of Miradoli and Goggia - Blanc best Swiss woman

Super-G in St. MoritzRobinson triumphs ahead of Miradoli and Goggia - Blanc best Swiss woman

In the aftermath, Robinson, who was born in Australia, is asked about the terrible rampage in Sydney that took place this morning.

But the skier knew nothing about it until then: "What happened?" is her first question when she is asked about the terrible news in Australia. When a journalist tells her about the rampage on a beach in Sydney that left several people dead, Robinson bursts into tears. When asked if she still has relatives in Sydney, she replies: "Yes, I still have family there."

The interview is then cut short, Robinson has to compose herself and is comforted by carers and other riders.

