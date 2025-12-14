Alice Robinson experiences a rollercoaster of emotions in St. Moritz. KEYSTONE

Alice Robinson wins the first Super-G of her career in St. Moritz. As she gives a winner's interview in the finish area, a journalist tells her about the rampage in her native Australia and she can't hold back her tears.

Sandro Zappella

Alice Robinson wins the super-G in St. Moritz ahead of Romane Miradoli from France and Sofia Goggia from Italy. In the mixed zone, the New Zealander talks about her race: She said she felt wonderful during the run. However, she never thought she would be so fast: "I had a few good super-G training sessions. But I didn't think it would be enough to win a race." Although it was Robinson's seventh World Cup victory, it was her first in the super-G.

In the aftermath, Robinson, who was born in Australia, is asked about the terrible rampage in Sydney that took place this morning.

But the skier knew nothing about it until then: "What happened?" is her first question when she is asked about the terrible news in Australia. When a journalist tells her about the rampage on a beach in Sydney that left several people dead, Robinson bursts into tears. When asked if she still has relatives in Sydney, she replies: "Yes, I still have family there."

The interview is then cut short, Robinson has to compose herself and is comforted by carers and other riders.