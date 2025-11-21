Bad fall in training: Lara Gut-Behrami. Picture: John Locher/AP/dpa

According to the medical examiner, Lara Gut-Behrami was seriously injured in her fall during speed training in Copper Mountain on Thursday. This is reported by "Le Nouvelliste". Beat Tschuor, head coach of the women's team at Swiss Ski, contradicts this in "Blick" and raises hopes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami had a serious fall in training on Thursday and injured her left knee.

According to her former surgeon Olivier Siegrist, the cruciate ligament, the inner ligament and the meniscus are affected.

Women's head coach Beat Tschuor contradicts Siegrist, confirming instead only a concussion and a still unknown injury to the knee.

Gut-Behrami is due to return to Switzerland next and undergo a medical examination. Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami suffered a knee injury in a training crash in the USA. It is currently unclear how serious the injury actually is. The 34-year-old fell on Thursday in Copper Mountain. Swiss-Ski subsequently confirmed the accident without going into more detail about the extent of the injury.

Several media outlets are speculating early on about a torn cruciate ligament and a meniscus injury. Geneva knee specialist Olivier Siegrist, who had already operated on the Ticino native eight years ago, claims to know more about the accident. He said he was contacted personally by Gut-Behrami early on Friday morning and confirmed the serious injury.

"She called me because I know her knee well. Her anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament are torn. She also has a meniscus injury," Siegrist told "Le Nouvelliste " (subject to payment). However, a precise examination cannot be carried out until the beginning of next week.

The reason: the athlete's return journey has been delayed. "All flights are full. She won't land in Milan until Sunday evening," explains Siegrist. He is no longer treating Gut-Behrami himself - he is now retired. "I also explained to her that I like to see her, but that I no longer work. That's why I'll be seeing her together with my successor at the Hôpital de la Tour in Geneva, Julien Billières, who will be the surgeon in charge."

Women's head coach Tschuor contradicts Siegrist

On Friday afternoon, however, Swiss Ski does not want to know anything about such a serious injury. In an interview withBlick, women's head coach Beat Tschuor contradicts Siegrist: "What I can say is that she has a slight concussion. And the left knee seems to have an injury, but that's not clear at all. Everything you read at the moment is speculation."

Tschuor points out that Siegrist has not yet seen Gut-Behrami's injured knee, but the doctors on site have. "And we have clear information from these doctors: next week they will examine her in Geneva, then we will know more." So is there any hope that the injury is less serious than feared? "Yes, absolutely," confirms Tschuor.

Tschuor also denies that Gut-Behrami's return to Switzerland will be delayed because all the planes are full. "That's all sorted. She will take off from Denver on Saturday and land in Switzerland on Sunday."

Tschuor confirms that he spoke to the athlete on Friday night and Friday afternoon. The fact that Gut-Behrami's career could now come to an end earlier than expected was "in no way" a topic of discussion. "I'm holding on to hope," says Tschuor.

Gut-Behrami opened her last World Cup season in Sölden at the end of October - and got off to a strong start with a podium finish. What happens next will only be clear after the medical examinations next week.

