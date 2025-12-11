Michelle Gisin has a serious fall in the second training run for the World Cup downhill in St. Moritz. She is taken away by helicopter. Women's head coach Beat Tschuor gives a health update.

Syl Battistuzzi

Gisin fell after a good minute of skiing after her skis were cut. The skier from Engelberg then slid unchecked into the safety nets and remained there. Gisin was immediately given first aid and prepared for transportation by helicopter. Around half an hour after the fall, the Swiss skier was flown to the Gut Clinic in St. Moritz to be examined more closely.

The medics and paramedics in action: Michelle Gisin is transported away after her serious fall sda

According to women's head coach Beat Tschuor, Gisin was fully responsive. "The exact severity of the injury cannot yet be assessed. The right arm and left knee have given out," he told SRF. Fortunately, her head, back and neck were not affected, according to Tschuor. However, an exact prognosis is still pending.

Swiss injury misery

With Gisin's fall, the bad luck in the Swiss women's team continues. Lara Gut-Behrami is out for the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during training in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Corinne Suter will have to take around a month off due to injuries sustained last Wednesday during training in St. Moritz. Examinations of the Olympic downhill champion revealed a torn muscle fiber in her lower left leg and a bruised left knee joint. In addition, a fracture in the right rear foot area was discovered.

At a media appointment on Wednesday, Gisin said that it hurt her terribly that Lara and Corinne couldn't be there. Now it seems that she herself is next on the Swiss-Ski women's injury list.

Hählen sets best time with start number 56

The second downhill training session continued after Gisin's nasty fall, but the results were a minor matter. At least there is still some positive Swiss news to report. Joana Hählen set the fastest time with bib number 56.

The first downhill of the season is scheduled for this Friday (10.15 am) in St. Moritz.

The results of the 2nd downhill training session 1. Joana Hählen (SUI)

2. Ester Ledecka (CZE) + 0.13

3. Sofia Goggia (ITA) + 0.21

4th Laura Pirovano (ITA) +0.22

5. Emma Aicher (GER) +0.23 - but disqualified

6th Breezy Johnson (USA) +0.24

7th Kira Weidle-Winkelmann (GER) +0.26

8. Laura Gauche (FRA) + 0.27

9th Nina Ortlieb (AUT) + 0.48

10th Anna Schilcher (AUT) + 0.63 Show more

More from the department