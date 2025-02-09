Franjo von Allmen (left) and Alexis Monney (right) mingle with the party crowd on Sunday evening. KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney win gold and bronze in the downhill at the World Ski Championships. They find it difficult to describe their emotions. They find it easy to answer the question of whether they will celebrate their success.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Marco Odermatt's victory in the super-G, a Swiss also wins the downhill at the World Championships in Saalbach.

Franjo von Allmen wins gold ahead of Vincenz Kriechmayr and compatriot Alexis Monney.

The two Swiss are struggling for words after the race. But they are sure of one thing: there will be a big party on Sunday evening. Show more

The Swiss speed skiers' festivities at the World Championships in Saalbach are entering the next round. Four Swiss racers finish in the top 10 in the downhill, with Justin Murisier and Super-G World Champion Marco Odermatt finishing eighth and fifth respectively. Alexis Monney takes bronze. Franjo von Allmen is crowned World Champion.

Overwhelmed by emotion

The man from Simmental is overwhelmed with emotion after his gold-winning run. "It's a bit much going on right now. I'm still trying to put it all into perspective," says the newly crowned world champion von Allmen on "SRF".

Bronze rider Monney also needs to gather himself after the race. "I can't really believe it yet," he says on "SRF". At the finish line, he was surprised that his run was good enough for the temporary best time. In the end, it was his first podium place at a World Championships.

Neither Von Allmen nor Monney are quite sure what they achieved on Sunday afternoon. For them, however, one thing is clear: they will be celebrating in the evening - and how.

Roommates Von Allmen and Monney heat things up

A big party for Von Allmen and Monney? "I think so," says the French-speaking Swiss, adding: "It might be dangerous." After the downhill in Kitzbühel, Monney was already one of the party animals among the downhill elite and turned up at the party that evening with a bald head. Will Monney also show up in Saalbach with a new party look? "Maybe we'll leave it as it is."

Popping the corks before the evening: Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney (from left to right). KEYSTONE

It goes without saying that world champion Von Allmen will also be joining the raucous crowd. He will be kicking some serious ass, or to put it in his own words: "Tonight we're going down."