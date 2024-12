Yannick Chabloz looks forward to a future in engineering Keystone

Yannick Chabloz is retiring from top-class sport. The athlete from Beckenried suffered a serious fall in Bormio two years ago and has since tried in vain to fight his way back.

"Unfortunately, I had to realize that my head and my body are no longer able to put in the effort required to compete at this level and to build on my skills before the accidents," the 25-year-old announced in a Swiss-Ski communiqué.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic participant has already started studying engineering.

