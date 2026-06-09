The Zermatt municipal assembly has approved the construction of a new Ski World Cup downhill course. This course, which is reserved for specialists in the speed disciplines, will be built on the Gornergrat. The first race is scheduled to take place there in March 2028.

A men's World Cup downhill race is to be held on the slopes of the Gornergrat in Zermatt in March 2028. (archive picture)

Zermatt Yes to new Ski World Cup downhill course on the Gornergrat

After the withdrawal of the only objection this spring, there was little doubt about the outcome of the vote. On Tuesday evening, the citizens approved the partial revision of the utilization plan for the sports zones (skiing) and the inclusion of two articles in the building regulations with 96 percent (159 yes votes, 4 no votes and 2 abstentions), as the municipality of Zermatt informed the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Negotiations were also held with more than 30 landowners prior to the vote.

In order to host World Cup races against the backdrop of the Matterhorn, the existing slope must be rebuilt. In addition to the route, around 8300 square meters of forest will have to be cleared.

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