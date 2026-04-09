Stefan Rogentin swung off before the finish and finished 25 hundredths behind Sandro Manser Keystone

Sandro Manser and Stefanie Grob win the Swiss downhill championship titles in St. Moritz. The really big names are not at the start.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manser had already impressed in the training sessions. However, the sporting value of the forthcoming title remains limited: On the one hand, Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, the national top 3 racers in the Downhill World Cup, were missing. On the other hand, Rogentin, for example, who was still in the lead at the last intermediate time, did not complete the race. With this approach, he does not destroy the FIS points of the young racers behind him, whose time lag is massively included in the calculation of the FIS counters.

Manser has never managed to qualify for a World Cup race. That is about to change. In the European Cup last season, he took four podium places in the downhill, and in Saalbach in the final and previously in Santa Caterina he even came out on top. These results will give him a permanent place in the World Cup next season.

These days, he will be racing in St. Moritz on the Corviglia piste, which is also used for the World Cup races in the Engadin. The start is at 2685 meters above sea level, the finish area is around 600 meters lower. At the start time of 7.45 am, the slope was compact. However, the first 30 of the 94 registered starters already left their mark.

Four athletes from abroad also used the Swiss Championships to test their form. The best known was the Italian Guglielmo Bosca, who has already finished in the top 10 in the World Cup. This time, he could do no better than 13th place.

Grob defends title

Stefanie Grob successfully defended her title. The Appenzell native kept Jasmin Mathis and Olympic participant Delia Durrer at bay. Stefanie Grob made her breakthrough in the World Cup at the end of the season. The 22-year-old all-rounder finished in the top ten in the super-G in Val di Fassa, 17th place in the giant slalom and an 18th place in the downhill were her career-best results. Stefanie Grob was celebrated as Junior World Champion in the downhill in 2023 and 2025.

Stefanie Grob races to the title sda

The race will take place these days in St. Moritz on the Corviglia piste, which also hosts the World Cup races in the Engadin. The start is at 2685 meters above sea level, the finish area is around 600 meters lower. At the men's start time at 7.45 am, the piste was compact and withstood the strain surprisingly well. 94 men and 40 women were at the start.