  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bullshit bingo for the World Ski Championships You're guaranteed to hear these 13 sentences during the parallel team race

Sandro Zappella

4.2.2025

The World Ski Championships begin with the parallel team event.
The World Ski Championships begin with the parallel team event.
sda

The World Ski Championships begin with the controversial parallel team event. blue Sport has collected sentences that you are guaranteed to hear during the TV broadcast.

04.02.2025, 14:32

04.02.2025, 14:55

«The blue course is faster.»

«The substitute skiers are also important.»

«The parallel races have been removed from the World Cup calendar.»

«Once again, not all the top stars will be there.»

«The red course is slower.»

«He/she is a start specialist.»

«The start is crucial.»

«A neck-and-neck race.»

«In the event of a tie, the fastest times count.»

«You can simply rely on Wendy.»

«Today it's again man against man, woman against woman.»

«It's a photo finish.»

«You don't usually see him/her in the World Cup.»

Videos from the department

More skiing

The World Ski Championships are open. FIS President Eliasch:

The World Ski Championships are openFIS President Eliasch: "We need hope in these times"

Team parallel event. Switzerland beats Germany and is close to its first World Championship medal

Team parallel eventSwitzerland beats Germany and is close to its first World Championship medal

The big check for the World Ski Championships. Medal chances in all disciplines - this is how well positioned Switzerland is for the World Championships

The big check for the World Ski ChampionshipsMedal chances in all disciplines - this is how well positioned Switzerland is for the World Championships