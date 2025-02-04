The World Ski Championships begin with the controversial parallel team event. blue Sport has collected sentences that you are guaranteed to hear during the TV broadcast.
«The blue course is faster.»
«The substitute skiers are also important.»
«The parallel races have been removed from the World Cup calendar.»
«Once again, not all the top stars will be there.»
«The red course is slower.»
«He/she is a start specialist.»
«The start is crucial.»
«A neck-and-neck race.»
«In the event of a tie, the fastest times count.»
«You can simply rely on Wendy.»
«Today it's again man against man, woman against woman.»
«It's a photo finish.»
«You don't usually see him/her in the World Cup.»