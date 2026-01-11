Ramon Zenhäusern celebrates in the finish area in Adelboden. Picture: Keystone

After a complicated winter so far, slalom specialist Ramon Zenhäusern makes it into the top 15 on the Chuenisbärgli for the first time this season. The satisfaction is huge for the man from Valais.

The man from Valais is celebrated by the Swiss fans in the finish area in Adelboden and treats himself to his first reward during his time on the leader's podium.

Afterwards, Zenhäusern enthuses: "You will treasure these moments for the rest of your life." Show more

Ramon Zenhäusern is not the best Swiss in the slalom on the Chuenisbärgli. But of the eight Swiss-Ski athletes competing, he is probably the happiest. After a difficult season so far, the Valais native has made it into the top 15 for the first time this winter, having had to fight hard to keep up with the world's best over the past two years.

In Adelboden, Zenhäusern followed up a solid first run with a very strong second performance - and he did it with a bang. "I'm trying to get the cauldron boiling," he says between runs in an interview with the stadium announcer. No sooner said than done.

"Ramon, Ramon" shouts on the Chuenisbärgli

With the second-best run time, the 33-year-old jumps up from 26th place to 15th place in the second run and is even allowed to sit on the leader's throne for a long time. Zenhäusern is duly celebrated by the fans. Shouts of "Ramon, Ramon" repeatedly enliven the finish area in Adelboden.

"Sensational. The emotions are incredible. My heart is really starting to glow. It's indescribable. You'll remember these moments for the rest of your life," enthuses the six-time World Cup winner. "Thanks to moments like this, you definitely know why you have to go through a lot and do everything for it. It's a satisfaction."

It's so great that Zenhäusern treats himself to his first non-alcoholic beer while still on the leader's throne - and shortly afterwards appears euphoric to the journalists: "It's a wonderful moment. I've already had many wonderful experiences in Adelboden. My first World Cup points, my first best run time, my first top 10 result and now today my first top 15 of the season - a small resurrection."

