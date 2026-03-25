Ramon Zenhäusern wins the slalom at the European Cup final Keystone

Ramon Zenhäusern wins the slalom at the European Cup final in Schladming. Janine Mächler secures a permanent place for the coming World Cup season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a conciliatory end to a difficult winter for Ramon Zenhäusern. The Valais native only made it into the points four times in the World Cup, only once finishing in the top 15. The 2018 Olympic silver medallist and seven-time World Cup winner could lose his squad status for next winter.

At the European Cup final in Schladming, he did some advertising of his own. He made up three places in the second run and overtook the leading Frenchman Hugo Desgrippes. The podium was completed by Austrian Adrian Pertl, who improved by 13 places in the second run. For the now 33-year-old Zenhäusern, it was his fourth success at the second-highest level, his first in more than eight years.

Janine Mächler finished in 5th place in the women's slalom, defending her top 3 ranking in the discipline classification and thus a fixed starting place for the coming World Cup season. The 21-year-old from Zurich has already competed 15 times at the highest level.

Before her, seven Swiss-Ski athletes had already secured a fixed starting place for the coming World Cup season. Among the men, Lenz Hächler (overall winner), Sandro Manser, Gaël Zulauf (both downhill), Sandro Zurbrügg and Fadri Janutin (both giant slalom) will be able to compete at the highest level in the coming season. Among the women, Stefanie Grob (downhill) and Dania Allenbach (giant slalom) will also enjoy the right to compete in the World Cup.