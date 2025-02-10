Zermatt was removed from the World Cup calendar this season after two unsuccessful attempts due to weather problems. Picture: sda

Zermatt is reopening for training sessions for top alpine ski racers and can expect annual World Cup races in March from 2028, writes Swiss-Ski in a press release.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skiing sensation on the Matterhorn: Swiss-Ski takes control of training on the Theodul Glacier and plans a World Cup race on the Gornergrat.

"A new agreement between Zermatt Bergbahnen and Swiss-Ski will enable World Cup teams from Switzerland and abroad to once again benefit from the excellent training facilities on the Theodul Glacier from next summer and until 2034," writes the Swiss association.

In addition, World Cup races are to be held in Zermatt again from 2028. Show more

The scandal last April following the removal of Zermatt from the World Cup calendar was followed by an agreement between Zermatt Bergbahnen, Swiss-Ski and the FIS. "The new agreement between Swiss-Ski and Zermatt is groundbreaking. Zermatt is the highest glacier ski resort with the best conditions for speed training in Europe," said Walter Reusser, CEO Sport at Swiss-Ski, delighted with the agreement.

The Valais resort has been assured that it will be able to host two men's speed races in the second half of March from 2028 to 2034. These will be held on the new Gornergrat slope, which will be completed by the end of 2027, provided it is homologated by the FIS and Zermatt is also able to meet all other requirements for a World Cup organizer. There is still a lot to do, said Diego Züger, Swiss-Ski's top marketing manager. "But together we will do everything we can to make Zermatt a fixed star in the World Cup."

Training in the summer

In summer, Zermatt will once again host the World Cup teams that were excluded last year for training sessions. Swiss-Ski and the Valais have agreed on a framework agreement for the use of the glacier area in summer and fall until 2034. Zermatt Bergbahnen will prepare the training slopes and groom them daily. Swiss-Ski is now fully responsible for the operation of the training infrastructure. The association will also sublet the pistes to other nations.

"Zermatt Bergbahnen will prepare the training slopes on the Theodul Glacier and groom them daily. Swiss-Ski is now fully responsible for operating the training infrastructure; the association will not only use the slopes for its own teams, but will also sublet them to other nations," it says.

Videos from the department