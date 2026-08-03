Are you in a hurry? blue News has the summary for you Federica Brignone has released a video documenting the conditions on the Plateau Rosa, which has been severely affected by the extreme heat.

Since August 1, Zermatt Bergbahnen has suspended summer skiing on the Theodul Glacier for safety reasons.

The hiatus is forcing Brignone and several national teams to move their training abroad, particularly to Argentina. Summary created with

A few seconds of video are enough to illustrate a situation that seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. Federica Brignone and her brother Davide, who is her coach, shared a video from the Plateau Rosa on social media, set to the music from “Titanic.”

The photos show one of Europe's most important summer ski resorts, which is almost completely snow-free: exposed rocks, meadows, and a glacier that has been drastically altered by the unusually high temperatures of recent weeks.

Record-breaking heat – Ski resorts closed

The heat wave had immediate consequences. Since the freezing level was just under 5,000 meters, temperatures remained around 15 degrees even above the 3,000-meter mark, and nighttime temperatures no longer dropped below freezing, conditions on the Theodul Glacier deteriorated rapidly.

For this reason, Zermatt Bergbahnen, the operator of the lifts on the Swiss side of the Matterhorn, has suspended all ski operations effective August 1.

In a statement, the company explains that the ongoing heat, frequent thunderstorms, and the rapid deterioration of snow conditions and the glacier make it no longer possible to ensure the safety standards required for skiers and athletes.

A New Challenge for Brignone and the National Teams

The closure affects not only tourism but also the training of the alpine ski teams, which train on the glacier every summer.

Among the athletes who have had to change their plans is Federica Brignone herself, who had planned a training camp on the Matterhorn. This interruption comes at a particularly difficult time for the two-time Olympic champion, who is still recovering from a serious injury to her left leg.

In a recent interview with the French daily newspaper “L’Équipe” the 36-year-old made it clear that her athletic future is still completely up in the air: “I don’t know yet if I’ll be able to compete next season.” This uncertainty makes every opportunity to train on snow even more valuable.

Federica Brignone was the standout performer at the Olympic Games, winning gold in the downhill and the super-G. www.imago-images.de

Various national teams, which traditionally use the Theodul Glacier for their summer training, are now also looking for alternatives, which are becoming increasingly difficult to find in Europe.

A sign of climate change

The early closure of the ski resort—which was originally scheduled only for September—is yet another sign of the difficulties Alpine glaciers are currently facing.

In recent years, the season for summer skiing has become increasingly shorter, while the retreat of the glaciers is making it increasingly difficult to maintain the slopes and facilities.

The interruption will inevitably have economic repercussions as well: The summer season on the Matterhorn ended more than a month earlier than planned, affecting not only the ski lifts but also ski schools, hotels, and all summer skiing-related activities.

Meanwhile, Federica Brignone’s training schedule for the new season is also changing. Following the forced break from training on the Matterhorn Glacier, the Italian will apparently resume her training in Argentina.