Lenz Hächler suffers injuries in a violent mountain bike crash. Picture: Keystone

Setback for talented skier Lenz Hächler. The junior world champion suffers several injuries in a mountain bike crash and has to take a break.

Luca Betschart

Lenz Hächler is regarded as a great Swiss hope for the future in alpine skiing. In the past European Cup season, the Central Swiss secured victory in the giant slalom classification - and thus a permanent place in the World Cup next winter.

This also means that Hächler will soon be able to compete and prove himself in a training group with stars such as Marco Odermatt, Thomas Tumler and Justin Murisier. However, the steep rise of the Swiss young athlete of the year has now been slowed down. Hächler suffers several injuries in a fall on his mountain bike.

"Two weeks ago, I had a mountain bike accident that resulted in two broken ribs, bruised lungs, a concussion and a small brain haemorrhage," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday. He had taken a bend too quickly.

Nevertheless, Hächler is already on the road to recovery. "The good thing is that I'm getting better every day," writes the Zug native, adding: "I've already started light training again and hope that I'll soon be able to push myself in the gym again."

