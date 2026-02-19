Reckoning with critics Slalom queen Shiffrin: "I've questioned everything I've learned in life"

After eight medal-less Olympic races in a row, Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the curse and skis to slalom gold in outstanding style. Afterwards, the US American takes a deep breath and settles accounts with her critics.

Luca Betschart

Mikaela Shiffrin is crowned Olympic slalom champion in Cortina for the second time since 2014, achieving what only Vreni Schneider had managed before her. With her superior triumph, the American also ends a run of eight Olympic appearances without a medal.

After going without a medal four years ago in Beijing, she was unable to succeed in either the team combined or the giant slalom in Cortina - and came under enormous pressure ahead of the final slalom.

Against the doubts

"This week I've questioned everything I've learned in life - more than once. I've questioned what kind of bite I have in my heart and asked myself if I should even be doing this," Shiffrin offers deep insights in an Instagram post after the race. "I questioned my toughness and my tenacity. I questioned everything."

But she managed to put these questions and doubts behind her. "I was standing in the start house, looking at the mountain and the course ahead of me, and my heartbeat almost skipped a beat. And yet, when the countdown began, I pushed. I pushed to chase," explains the 30-year-old.

The result: Shiffrin takes one and a half seconds or more off the entire competition on her hunt for gold - and also has a message for her critics after the show of strength: "I did it - despite my fear, the adrenaline and the possible criticism and low blows from people who know nothing and don't even try to understand me."