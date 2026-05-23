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Safe emptied "Slightly injured in the head": F1 legend Alain Prost attacked in his own home on Lake Geneva

dpa

23.5.2026 - 15:10

Prost and his family are said to have been attacked on Lake Geneva. (archive picture)
Prost and his family are said to have been attacked on Lake Geneva. (archive picture)
dpa

A family is attacked in their own home on Lake Geneva. According to newspaper reports, it is a prominent victim.

DPA

23.05.2026, 15:10

23.05.2026, 15:16

According to a Swiss media report, four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost and his family have been attacked and robbed. The 71-year-old Frenchman was slightly injured in the head during the robbery in his own apartment on Lake Geneva, reports "Blick".

The public prosecutor's office in the canton of Vaud had reported a robbery in Nyon last Tuesday at around 8:30 am. It gives details, but not the names of the victims.

According to this information, perpetrators broke into an apartment while the residents were present and threatened them. One family member was forced to open a safe. The perpetrators fled with the loot.

The police were immediately deployed in Nyon and the surrounding area with several patrols and a dog squadron to secure evidence, but there is still no trace of the perpetrators. The public prosecutor's office has initiated criminal proceedings. No details were given about the property damage or financial loss.

One of the legends of Formula 1.

According to "Blick", Prost has returned to Dubai, where he also has a residence. A management company that represents Prost, according to the website, did not initially comment on the reports when asked.

Prost won the world championship title in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993. In addition, the Frenchman's stable duel at McLaren with Brazilian Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna achieved legendary status. Prost worked as a consultant for the French Alpine team from 2017 until the beginning of 2022.

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