Speed defines Marlen Reusser’s life. After months of being repeatedly slowed down, her latest victory at the Tour de Suisse has given her a new boost of confidence.

Marlen Reusser returned to winning ways at the Tour de Suisse and is smiling again after a difficult first half of the season

For Marlen Reusser, things can never go fast enough. The trained physician lives life in the fast lane on two wheels. Last fall, she fulfilled her dream of winning the World Championship title in the time trial. It is the highlight so far of a career marked by ups and downs. These constant ups and downs have been a recurring theme throughout her time as a professional cyclist.

Last weekend, the cheerful rider was back on the sunny side at the Tour de Suisse—after four challenging months marked by numerous crashes and two injury-induced breaks lasting several weeks. Instead of preparing for her next goals, everything suddenly came to a standstill again for the speedster from the Emmental. It was similar to 2024, when a bout of long COVID abruptly derailed her Olympic season, including the World Championships on home soil.

Mentally challenging

That made Sunday’s relief all the greater after her third overall victory at the Tour de Suisse, following wins in 2023 and 2025. Not only because she was once again the strongest rider, but also because she made it through five days of racing without a crash. The many incidents this year had taken their toll on the 34-year-old from Bern. “Mentally, that was definitely an issue,” Reusser admits. Especially in the early days, she felt a sense of uncertainty. Crashes by other riders were enough to throw her off her game.

It wasn’t until the final stage that she regained the confidence on the descents that had set her apart before her injuries. Instead of riding in a constant state of caution, she had gotten back into a flow, she explained after her triumph in Villars-sur-Ollon.

A Body That Reacts Differently

It’s no coincidence that Reusser has returned to the world’s elite so quickly after setbacks. Her body seems to function differently than that of many of her competitors. “My system is very responsive—to training, to recovery, to everything,” she explains. Her therapists regularly tell her that treatments take effect much faster with her than with others. Training blocks show results quickly, and injuries heal comparatively fast.

Her partner and coach, Hendrik Werner, is also constantly amazed by this. After the numerous setbacks of the past few months, he found himself asking repeatedly, “Can you really have that much bad luck?” That makes him all the more pleased with her current progress. “It’s impressive how she keeps overcoming difficult situations time and again.”

A Steady Return to Form

The Tour de Suisse provided another example of this. Two weeks ago, on the final day of the Giro d’Italia, she hit another low point when, plagued by leg cramps, she even had to get off her bike for a while. “At first, we didn’t know what was causing it. I kept losing strength in my left leg and compensated with my other leg. That led to cramps.”

In the week leading up to the Tour de Suisse, Reusser rushed from one appointment to the next—including osteopathy, physical therapy, and massage—to get the problem under control, which stemmed from a vertebral fracture she suffered in April during the Tour of Flanders. Under these circumstances, proper preparation wasn’t possible. Consequently, there were a lot of question marks heading into the start of the home stage race.

It’s all the more surprising, then, that things went so well again. “That gives me confidence,” says Reusser. “It shows me that we’ve been working on the right things.” That’s precisely why this third overall victory holds special significance for Reusser. Unlike her previous successes at home, she didn’t arrive this time as the top favorite or in peak form.

But the aftereffects of her back injuries continue to bother her. She still experiences pain, and compared to the competition, she lacks training volume. While many of her rivals had already completed high-altitude training camps, she had been busy with rehabilitation.

Will she win the Tour in the champion’s jersey?

That’s set to change now, with an eye toward the Tour de France. With her big goal this summer in mind, Marlen Reusser has six weeks to fully recover and continue improving her form. Before heading to her adopted home of Andorra for a high-altitude training camp, however, she’s enjoying a few days with her partner in the newly renovated apartment on her parents’ farm in Hindelbank.

Her next sporting goal is already coming up this Saturday at the Swiss Road Championships in Courtételle in the Jura. And Reusser has a clear goal: “I want to be at the start line wearing the Swiss champion’s jersey when the Tour de France begins in Lausanne on Swiss National Day.”

After finishing second in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta last year, Reusser is aiming for her first overall victory in a Grand Tour at the Tour de France, which passes through western Switzerland during its first three days. In 2025, Reusser was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France as early as the first stage. The reasons were severe physical exhaustion resulting from a stomach flu, as well as the aftermath of a mass crash.

This episode is emblematic of a career full of setbacks—and of Reusser, who never lets them slow her down for long.