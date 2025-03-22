Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez are delighted with another World Championship gold medal Keystone

Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez secure Switzerland's fourth medal at the Freestyle World Championships in St. Moritz. They win the gold medal in the mixed ski cross competition.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After their gold medals in the individual competitions, Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez also claim World Championship gold as a team.

Things didn't look good for Switzerland at times in the semi-final, but Smith secured her team's ticket to the final with an unleashed run.

The Smith/Regez duo won by seven hundredths ahead of France 2 with Jade Grillet Aubert and Melvin Tchiknavorian. Show more

On Friday, both Fanny Smith and Ryan Regez won the World Championship title on their own. Hopes for another medal in the mixed competition were therefore high. In the semi-final, however, things looked anything but good for the pair. Regez finished fourth in his run, 1.33 seconds behind the second-placed French team, presenting Smith with a Herculean task - the first two teams progressed. However, the 32-year-old from the canton of Vaud then rode like she was unleashed and overtook all three riders who had started in front of her.

Regez then fared much better in the final, crossing the finish line in first place with a lead of ten and 28 hundredths of a second respectively over the two French teams. Smith took advantage of the optimal starting position, although it was still close at the end. The lead over France 2 with Jade Grillet Aubert and Melvin Tchiknavorian was seven hundredths of a second. Bronze went to the Italian team of Jole Galli/Yanick Gunsch. Switzerland 2 with Alina Gantenbein and Alex Fiva had to settle for 8th place.

Thanks to the triumph of Smith and Regez, the fourth Swiss medal at the Freestyle World Championships in the Engadine is also a golden one. On Friday, ski freestyler Mathilde Gremaud also climbed to the top of the podium in slopestyle.

