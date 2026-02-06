Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
Yann Sommer shines as co-commentator
For Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, the opening ceremony at the San Siro is a home game. And so the former international goalkeeper shone as co-commentator on SRF. He seemed to particularly enjoy the Brazilians' performance. When asked about his future, Sommer was unfortunately not forthcoming. The goalkeeper remains highly focused behind the microphone and doesn't say anything he might regret the next day.
-
The most important Olympic news;
-
The medal table