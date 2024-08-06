Snoop Dogg also dressed up as a rider during the Olympic Games in Paris. Image: KEYSTONE

US rapper Snoop Dogg repeatedly appears as a spectator in the audience during the Olympic Games. Apparently he is to receive millions from the US broadcaster NBC for this.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US rapper Snoop Dogg repeatedly causes a stir as a spectator at the Olympic Games in Paris.

It has now become known that he is to receive millions for this.

The background to this is a mega-contract with the US broadcaster NBC. Show more

15 million dollars in 16 days? Even the absolute top earners in the sports business are amazed. In comparison: Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to earn 260 million dollars a year with his mega contract in Saudi Arabia, "only" earns just under 8.5 million dollars in the same period of time.

But according to "Bild", Snoop Dogg is supposed to earn exactly this amount to watch the Olympic Games live in the stadium as a "fan". What sounds like an absolute dream job is likely to be one. The US rapper is currently traveling in Paris for the broadcaster NBC and attending various Olympic competitions.

TV ratings up 79 percent

Sometimes he dresses up as a horse fan, sometimes as a colorful mascot and always sits at the side of commentator Mike Tirico and cracks a few funny lines. The US broadcaster is apparently paying a mega sum for the noble fan. As "Bild" is said to have learned from NBC, Snoop Dogg earns 500,000 US dollars a day and is also said to receive an additional fee. Because his contract is also tied to TV ratings bonuses, the total sum could accumulate to up to 15 million dollars.

Snoop Dogg in a colorful outfit as a spectator at fencing. KEYSTONE

Compared to the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, this figure has already risen by 79 percent in the USA. On average, 34 million viewers in the United States watch the events in Paris. That sounds like a decent payday for the rapper.

And NBC is satisfied with the appearances of Snoop Dogg, the "Ambassador of Happiness". "We've been pleasantly surprised by his popularity," says NBC producer Molly Solomon. The channel hopes to reach a completely new target group with the rapper.