The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's super-G
- 12.55 pm: Freestyle skiing, moguls men
- 13.00: Cross-country skiing, freestyle, 10 km women
- 15.01: Snowboard, cross men
- 16.30: Speed skating, 5000 m women
- 18.30 hrs: Luge, mixed team relay
- 20.25: Snowboard, halfpipe women, heat 3
- 21.31 hrs: Short track, 500 m women
- 21.43 hrs: Short track, 1000 m men
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
The most important Olympic news;
-
The medal table