Snowboard pioneer and extreme sportsman Ueli Kestenholz is dead. The 50-year-old died in an avalanche accident on Sunday. Who was he?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thun snowboarder and extreme sportsman Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche accident on Sunday.

Born in 1975, the pioneer left his mark on snowboarding in Switzerland, winning Olympic and X-Games medals and celebrating 14 World Cup victories.

After his active career, he devoted himself to freeriding and film projects such as "Playgravity".

He also has two children with his partner Petra Wolf. Show more

It was announced on Tuesday morning: 50-year-old snowboarder and extreme sportsman Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche accident on Sunday. He was flown by helicopter to hospital, where he ultimately died as a result.

Snowboarding in Switzerland began in the early 1980s as a rebellious subculture. Kestenholz is considered one of the first Swiss professionals.

Who was the snowboard pioneer?

He discovered the snowboard at 14

Ueli Kestenholz was born on May 10, 1975. Together with his two brothers, he grew up on Lake Thun as the son of a gymnastics teacher.

Even as a teenager, he was already seeking thrills on all kinds of boards: first on skis, later on a skateboard and windsurfing. He finally discovered snowboarding at the age of 14: "At first I still felt guilty towards my parents, who had bought me the skiing equipment. But snowboarding had a tremendous pull," he said in an interview with theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

And snowboarding went well, quite well in fact: in the winter of 1992/93, he took part in regional competitions in the freestyle and alpine disciplines. By the end of his first season, he had already secured the title of Overall Junior Swiss Champion on his freestyle board.

Shortly afterwards, Kestenholz was accepted into the Hooger-Booger team, where he received his first alpine board. His explosive riding style and precision quickly made him a crowd favorite.

Bronze at the Winter Olympics in Nagano

In 1994, he became part of the newly emerging Swiss national snowboarding structure. He won the bronze medal at the 1995 International Snowboarding Federation (ISF) World Championships in Davos. Three years later, he secured another bronze in the giant slalom at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano.

This was followed by two gold medals in snowboard cross at the X-Games in 2003 and 2004. He celebrated a total of 14 World Cup victories in his career.

Kestenholz seemed to be fascinated by the rebellious. Once it was graffiti and illegal bars, later torn pants and long hair while skateboarding. This continued in the snowboard scene in the early nineties. "The resistance grew because the skiers weren't well-disposed towards us," says Kestenholz to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

He told the newspaper about the training camp in Saas-Fee, when skiers like Paul Accola had to be back at the hotel by 9 pm. "We only set off at that time and came back from the exit at 5am. The coach would never have forbidden us to do that. He even came with us."

Not just a snowboard pro, but also a family man

After taking part in his third Olympic Games in Turin in 2006, he shifted his focus to freeriding as well as film and photo projects. Together with his friend Mathias Roten, he founded the "Playgravity" project in 2007, a multi-award-winning multi-sport film. Its spectacular highlight is a speed ride down the legendary Bernese peaks of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau.

The snowboard pro is not only a sportsman, but also a family man. He has two children with his partner Petra Wolf, born in 2009 and 2016.

Little else is known about his private life. Perhaps also because it can hardly be separated from sport. There are large windows in his house, he once told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. He needs them "because he often looks out to see if the weather offers him an opportunity". An opportunity for skiing, snowboarding, speed riding, surfing, wingfoiling or paragliding.