Jiayu Liu is taken away by sled. Screenshot SRF

There is a serious fall in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification. Chinese rider Jiayu Liu falls on her head after a trick and remains motionless.

The women's snowboard halfpipe qualification was overshadowed by a serious accident on Wednesday. Chinese athlete Jiayu Liu crashed heavily after a failed trick and caused some anxious moments.

The 2018 Olympic silver medallist and 2019 world champion initially set off on a frontside 900 - a forward spin with two and a half revolutions around her own axis. In the air, the trick appears to be cleanly executed, but the 33-year-old loses control on landing. She hits the ground hard, falls on her head and slides several meters down the halfpipe at high speed. Liu then remains motionless.

Jiayu Liu falls on her head. Screenshot SRF

Rescue workers immediately rush to the halfpipe. Several doctors and support staff attend to the athlete. The treatment takes several minutes, while silence reigns in the stadium. Liu is then transported out of the facility in a rescue sled.

Swiss woman already crashed in snowboard halfpipe

Nothing is yet known about her state of health. The scene occurred at the end of her second run. Liu had scored 62.75 points in her first run, placing her 14th. Only the top twelve riders qualify for the final.

Chloe Kim from the USA took the top spot in the qualification with 90.25 points.

There was already a serious crash in the halfpipe on Tuesday. Swiss rider Lura Wick crashed in training and was also taken away on the sled. She suffered a severe concussion.