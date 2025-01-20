Keystone

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills complete the playoff semi-finals in the NFL. The Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills the Baltimore Ravens.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the surprising Washington Commanders next Sunday after their 28:22 win and thus have the opportunity to return to the final two years after their Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place on February 9 in New Orleans. The Buffalo Bills will face the Chiefs after their 27:25 win, who have kept their chance of becoming the first team to win the most important title in American football three times in a row.

Capricious weather in Philadelphia

The game in Philadelphia began in light snowfall, which turned into heavier precipitation during the half-time break and turned the pitch into a white carpet. The players' lack of traction caused several ball losses and scares for both teams.

Saquon Barkley coped well with the weather. The Eagles' running back once again showed his enormous importance in his first season for the team, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 205 yards through runs. But because kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point twice, the Rams had a chance to win with only six points behind until 26 seconds to go. But then the defense stopped the visitors' last attempt to attack.

A moment of inattention decided the quarter-final between the Bills and Ravens, which was also played in snowfall and minus eight degrees Celsius. Mark Andrews on the visitors' side dropped a short pass shortly before the end that he had actually already caught. It would have been the equalizer for the Ravens.

Josh Allen won the eagerly awaited quarterback duel with Lamar Jackson. Jackson allowed himself an interception, Allen did not miss a pass and scored two touchdowns of his own after runs.

The Bills do not appear to be without a chance in the semi-final in Kansas City. They were the only team to beat the defending champions in the main round with their best line-up.