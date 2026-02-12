315 days ago, Federica Brignone falls and injures herself badly. Her big Olympic dream was in danger of being shattered. 10 months later, the Italian is celebrating sensational gold in the super-G in her home country.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ten months after her horror crash, Federica Brignone skis to Olympic gold in the super-G and amazes everyone.

Sonja Nef is impressed and says: "I've never seen such a comeback in the history of skiing."

The Swiss speed hopefuls are still trailing the competition in the third Olympic race. The only ray of hope for Nef: Malorie Blanc. Show more

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

The crash at the Italian championships last April came as a shock to Federica Brignone. The newly crowned overall World Cup winner suffers a double fracture of the tibia and fibula. And this just 10 months before the Olympic Games in her own country, the Italian's biggest career goal.

A bitter race against time begins for Brignone, which at times seems hopeless. However, the 35-year-old does not let the setbacks stop her, feels her way back onto the slopes step by step and actually makes her return to the World Cup on January 20. And how!

At the giant slalom in Plan de Corones, she immediately keeps up with the world's best again and finishes in a strong sixth place. A good two and a half weeks before the start of the Olympics, participation seems realistic again. However, Brignone and her team are not talking about victories or medals.

The aborted final training session

The supposed happy ending came last Sunday. The exceptional athlete was actually at the start of the downhill and finished in 10th place to thunderous applause, surprising many. "When I think how broken I was a few months ago, it's actually incredible that I skied the downhill here today," she says in amazement.

The Olympic downhill has left its mark on her injured leg. In the meantime, Brignone's second Olympic start in the super-G even threatened to fall through. The day before the race, she had to stop training due to severe pain, and tears even flowed in the finish area. They were still flowing 24 hours later. But this time Brignone reappeared in the mixed zone as Olympic champion.

For Sonja Nef, Brignone's super-G triumph was nothing short of a miracle. "She had to have several operations, the last one for her knee in June. And she had ten months after three serious injuries at the same time. To even make it to the Olympic Games is unlikely, not humanly possible," says Nef, impressed. For her, one thing is clear: "I've never seen a comeback like this in the history of skiing."

The "Tiger" Federica Brignone snatches Olympic victory. Keystone

Nef: "Blanc will give us a lot of pleasure in the future"

As in the previous races, the Swiss speed specialists also lag behind the competition in the super-G. Malorie Blanc is the best Swiss-Ski athlete in 10th place, 1.24 seconds behind. "She is very young and will give us a lot of pleasure in the future," praises Nef. "Without her mistake, she is on course for a medal, although start number 1 was not ideal today."

However, Blanc's performance remains the only ray of hope. "The other Swiss women are in a crisis. You can tell that Corinne Suter is struggling. She's at the top, but at the bottom she's really flagging," says Nef and can sympathize: "She doesn't have the confidence, for whatever reason. But it's certainly a very difficult situation for such a top athlete."