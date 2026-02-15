After winning gold in the super-G, Federica Brignone also wins gold in the Olympic giant slalom. All this ten months after a devastating fall. "Any praise for her is too little", Sonja Nef paid tribute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even Camille Rast was emotional at the finish. Not because of her own performance, which for once she couldn't really call on - in the most important giant slalom of the season, of all things, the best Swiss skier only managed 12th place, which was the second worst result of the winter.

The Valais native, who will be one of the big favorites for a medal in the slalom on Wednesday as the reigning world champion, instead praised the winner Federica Brignone. "'Fede' is already doing incredible things. She had a horror summer. I was with her and saw her leg. Wow, chapeau!"

Winning the race against time

In April last year, after winning the World Championship title in the giant slalom and the overall World Cup as well as two small crystal globes, she crashed heavily at the Italian Championships. After a double leg fracture and a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee, participation in the Olympic Games in her home country seemed far from reality. But Brignone won the race against time.

She made up for her lack of training - up to the last World Cup before the Olympic Games in Crans-Montana, she only managed 13 days of skiing between the poles - with skill and grit. That was enough to win gold twice at the home games and make her the oldest female Olympic champion in alpine skiing at the age of 35 years and seven months.

Federica Brignone beams with her gold medal. Keystone

"It was a surprise that Brignone was able to compete in the Olympics at all. That's why any praise you give her is too little. What she has achieved - there are no words," says Sonja Nef in her race analysis for blue News (see video above). "This tops everything I've ever experienced. It's madness!"

On a par with Holdener and Schneider

This is Brignone's fifth medal at the Olympic Games, putting her on a par with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener and Vreni Schneider and Germany's Katja Seizinger in this category. In the women's category, only Sweden's Anja Pärson and Croatia's Janica Kostelic have been more successful with six Olympic medals.

Brignone completed her set of medals in the giant slalom with gold. She won bronze in 2018 and silver four years ago. She is only the third athlete to win a medal in the same discipline at three consecutive Olympic Games. Before her, only Austria's Marlies Schild (from 2006 to 2014 in the slalom) and Sofia Goggia (from 2018 to 2026 in the downhill) have achieved this.

Silver shines in Scandinavian style

Brignone laid the foundation for her second Olympic gold in four days in the first run, when she distanced the competition with bib number 14. In the decision, she skillfully managed her lead. She was never in danger of letting the gold medal slip from her grasp. In the end, she had a lead of 0.62 seconds over Sara Hector and Thea Stjernesund in an otherwise close race. The Swedish Olympic champion from Beijing and the Norwegian managed the feat of skiing exactly the same speed in both runs.

Italy's Lara Della Mea, whose best result in the World Cup was a sixth place, was five hundredths short of silver after a great race to catch up. But the day in Cortina d'Ampezzo was kitschy enough as it was.

You might also be interested in this