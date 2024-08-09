Spain celebrates its Olympic victory. Imago

Spain dominates the summer of 2024 in football. After Real Madrid in the Champions League and Spain at the Euros in Germany, Spain's young talents also prevail at the Olympics.

The Spanish talents defeated hosts France 5:3 after extra time at the Princes Park Stadium. Spain won the Olympic gold medal for the second time since 1992 at the home games in Barcelona.

The final was spectacular. France took an early lead. Spain scored three goals within ten minutes in the middle of the first half. This 3:1 lead lasted until the 79th minute. There was not much to suggest that France would catch up. But then it happened, the equalizer. And in the 93rd minute, after a VAR decision, the French team coached by Thierry Henry equalized thanks to a foul penalty converted by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

Sergio Camello emerged as the match-winner in extra time. In the 100th minute, the Rayo Vallecano professional put the Spaniards back in front with a lob; in the 121st minute, he also scored the final goal to make it 5-3.

Like Camello, 21-year-old Fermin Lopez of Barcelona scored two goals in the final, his personal goals numbers 5 and 6 in the Olympic tournament. However, Lopez was no match for Morocco's top scorer Soufiane Rahimi. The 28-year-old overage player scored eight goals in six games, the same number as Carlos Tevez scored for Argentina 20 years ago. Morocco had secured the bronze medal on Thursday with a 6:0 win over Egypt.

