Marcel Granollers (right) and Pedro Martinez make Spain's victory against the Czech Republic perfect Keystone

After defending champions Italy and Belgium, Spain also makes it through to the semi-finals of the final tournament of the Davis Cup in Bologna. The Iberians beat the Czech Republic 2:1 in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez won the decisive doubles match against Jakub Mensik/Tomas Machac 7:6 (10:8), 7:6 (10:8). Mensik had put the Eastern Europeans ahead in the singles with a win against Pablo Carreno Busta, while Jaume Munar equalized for the Spaniards against Jiri Lehecka.

Spain's semi-final opponent has not yet been decided. The match between Germany and Argentina is tied 1-1 after the singles.