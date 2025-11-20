  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Spain in the semi-finals after beating the Czech Republic

SDA

20.11.2025 - 23:05

Marcel Granollers (right) and Pedro Martinez make Spain's victory against the Czech Republic perfect
Marcel Granollers (right) and Pedro Martinez make Spain's victory against the Czech Republic perfect
Keystone

After defending champions Italy and Belgium, Spain also makes it through to the semi-finals of the final tournament of the Davis Cup in Bologna. The Iberians beat the Czech Republic 2:1 in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

20.11.2025, 23:05

20.11.2025, 23:09

Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez won the decisive doubles match against Jakub Mensik/Tomas Machac 7:6 (10:8), 7:6 (10:8). Mensik had put the Eastern Europeans ahead in the singles with a win against Pablo Carreno Busta, while Jaume Munar equalized for the Spaniards against Jiri Lehecka.

Spain's semi-final opponent has not yet been decided. The match between Germany and Argentina is tied 1-1 after the singles.

