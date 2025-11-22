The Spaniards secure their place in the doubles final Keystone

The second Davis Cup finalist is Spain. In the semi-final against Germany, the Spaniards secured victory in the decisive doubles match and will therefore face last year's winners Italy on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Pablo Carreño Busta (ATP 89) had won the first singles match in two sets 6:4, 7:6 (8:6) against Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 84), Alexander Zverev (ATP 3), who was in poor physical condition, equalized for Germany with a 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (7:5) win against Jaume Munar (ATP 36).

In the deciding doubles match, the Spaniards, who are competing in the Davis Cup without the injured Carlos Alcaraz, then secured their place in the final in three sets. Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers won 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz.