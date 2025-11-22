  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Spain reach the Davis Cup final and face Italy

SDA

22.11.2025 - 19:15

The Spaniards secure their place in the doubles final
The Spaniards secure their place in the doubles final
Keystone

The second Davis Cup finalist is Spain. In the semi-final against Germany, the Spaniards secured victory in the decisive doubles match and will therefore face last year's winners Italy on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

22.11.2025, 19:15

After Pablo Carreño Busta (ATP 89) had won the first singles match in two sets 6:4, 7:6 (8:6) against Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 84), Alexander Zverev (ATP 3), who was in poor physical condition, equalized for Germany with a 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (7:5) win against Jaume Munar (ATP 36).

In the deciding doubles match, the Spaniards, who are competing in the Davis Cup without the injured Carlos Alcaraz, then secured their place in the final in three sets. Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers won 6:2, 3:6, 6:3 against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz.

