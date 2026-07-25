SailGP Portsmouth
Spain Wins – Swiss Boat Narrowly Misses the Podium
Sébastien Schneiter's Swiss boat narrowly missed the podium in Portsmouth. The victory went to the Spanish boat, ahead of Sweden and Canada.
Redaktion blue Sport
25.07.2026, 13:28•Today at 19:12
Portsmouth is the eighth stop on the 2026 SailGP season and marks the start of a European tour that will then continue to Sassnitz (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and Geneva, Switzerland.
On Saturday, the Swiss boat, helmed by Sébastian Schneiter, finished in 5th place. On Sunday, the team moved up one spot and finished the event in 4th place.
Dates & Venues for 2026
- January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
- February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
- February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
- April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
- May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
- May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
- June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
- 25. & 26. Juli | Race #8 | Portsmouth
- August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
- 5. & 6. September | Race #10 | Valencia
- September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
- November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
From the Archives
Schreckmoment in Perth: Schweizer SailGP-Team kollidiert mit Neuseeland Spektakulärer Auftakt in die SailGP-Saison 2026: Nur eine Minute nach dem Start kommt es zum Crash zwischen der Schweiz und Neuseeland.