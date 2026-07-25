Sébastien Schneiter's Swiss boat narrowly missed the podium in Portsmouth. The victory went to the Spanish boat, ahead of Sweden and Canada.

Portsmouth is the eighth stop on the 2026 SailGP season and marks the start of a European tour that will then continue to Sassnitz (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and Geneva, Switzerland.

On Saturday, the Swiss boat, helmed by Sébastian Schneiter, finished in 5th place. On Sunday, the team moved up one spot and finished the event in 4th place.

sailgp.com

Dates & Venues for 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

25. & 26. Juli | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

5. & 6. September | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai

From the Archives