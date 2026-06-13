When Fernando Alonso made his Formula 1 debut in 2001, eight of his current rivals weren’t even born yet. A sense of farewell is now settling in around the Spaniard.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed the loud chants. “Oh, Fernando Alonso, oh, Fernando Alonso,” chanted the Spanish Formula 1 fans to the tune of “Seven Nation Army,” paying homage to their idol. The scene on the fan stage at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya had all the makings of a final adios.

Formula 1 without Alonso? What has long been hinted at is indeed becoming more and more concrete—likely by the end of 2027 at the latest. “It will be a special weekend, probably my last race in Barcelona in Formula 1. I won’t be competitive and won’t get very far in the first part of qualifying, but hopefully everyone can enjoy the weekend,” said Alonso ahead of the seventh Grand Prix weekend of the season in his home country of Spain.

Alonso hopes for “magic”

The Asturian, who turns 45 on July 29 and has only a contract with Aston Martin through the end of the season, has done a simple calculation.

Since Barcelona will lose its permanent spot on the race calendar after this season and will alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in the future—meaning the next race in Catalonia’s capital won’t take place until 2028—there will likely be no further reunions. “I think this is my 23rd time here, and every time has been magical. I hope it will be just the same this time,” said Alonso.

The circuit northeast of Barcelona in Montmeló will always hold a special place in the two-time world champion’s heart. Alonso celebrated his last of 32 Grand Prix victories right here in 2013 in a Ferrari. The prospect of the veteran champion adding another victory in the sluggish Aston Martin is virtually out of the question.

"Alonsomania" in Spain

“For me, the hardest thing is not winning races and not being competitive,” admitted the ever-ambitious Alonso. “Whether this is the last time or not doesn’t matter all that much; I’m at peace with my career. I’ve achieved far more than I ever dreamed of as a child.”

The master driver from Oviedo is now a father to a young son. Since his Formula 1 debut in 2001—eight of his current rivals weren’t even born yet—he has sparked a wave of enthusiasm in Spain on a scale never seen before. With his world championship titles in a Renault in 2005 and 2006, which ended Michael Schumacher’s dominance of the championship, “Alonsomania” finally broke out.

“When I started, there wasn’t much interest in Formula 1,” Alonso recalled. “There wasn’t even much coverage on TV; my parents watched my races on a German channel. Then, when I started getting good results, it seemed as though the whole country had discovered this sport for itself and even loved it.” One man, one sensation.

Spying Scandal

“When Fernando started racking up wins, it was like an explosion,” recalled his compatriot Pedro de la Rosa, who himself competed in 105 Formula 1 Grands Prix and is now an ambassador for Aston Martin. “Suddenly, people weren’t just interested in Formula 1—they were crazy about it. They became fanatics.”

As gifted as Alonso was behind the wheel, he just as unerringly chose career paths that led him past further world championship titles. His move to McLaren in 2007, for example, was a flop. During his one-year stint, he led the storied British team to the brink of collapse. He fell out with his then-teammate Lewis Hamilton and leaked insider information to the FIA in a spying scandal. McLaren was forced to pay a $100 million fine for possessing secret data from Ferrari, and the informant fled to Renault.

After two years, Alonso left, hoping to lead Ferrari back to the top. But that didn’t work out either. In 2010, 2012, and 2013, he finished second in the World Championship, beaten each time by Sebastian Vettel in the Red Bull. After stints at McLaren, a two-year hiatus, and Alpine, Alonso finally landed at Aston Martin in 2023 as the German’s successor.

No "concrete plans" yet

He hasn’t made a final decision about his future yet. “After the summer, I’ll decide whether to continue or not,” Alonso announced. He doesn’t have any “concrete plans” yet.

However, Alonso wants to keep racing, as he emphasized just a few weeks ago. "If it's not Formula 1, I'll compete in the Dakar Rally." In 2020, he even finished an excellent 13th on his debut in the desert. He just can't let go of motorsports.