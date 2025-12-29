Filip Chlapik celebrates his 2:1 - the game-winner against Team Canada Keystone

For the first time since 2022, Team Canada is the first team to be eliminated from the Spengler Cup in Davos. The Canadians were defeated by Sparta Prague 1:5.

Three years ago, the Canadians lost 3-1 to Swedish representative Örebro in the first knockout game of the fourth day of the tournament. Three years later, a lack of coolness in front of the opposing goal again led to defeat.

Team Canada created the greater number and also the significantly better scoring chances. However, the only shot that Sparta's goalie Jakub Kovar (ex-ZSC) had to let pass was deflected unstoppably into his own net by Czech world champion Jakub Krejcik.

Two goals into the empty net

95 seconds after this 1:1 equalizer, Filip Chlapik put Sparta Prague back in front. The Canadians then collapsed in resignation. Latvian Martins Dzierkals scored two goals. Sparta Prague scored twice into the empty net.

The last time Sparta Prague took part in Davos 2022, they lost the final 3:2 after overtime against Ambri-Piotta. Sparta will face the US Collegiate Selects in the semi-finals on Tuesday afternoon.

Telegram:

Sparta Prague - Team Canada 5:1 (0:0, 0:0, 5:1)

6762 spectators (sold out). - Referees Gerber/Tscherrig (SUI), Obwegeser/Dapuzzo (SUI). - Goals: 47. Dzierkals (Irving, Hrabik) 1:0. 54. Peca 1:1 (own goal Krejicik). 55. Chlapik (Vesalainen) 2:1. 59. (58:18) Dzierkals (Raska) 3:1 (into the empty net). 60 (59:12) Vesalainen 4:1 (into the empty net). 60 (59:58) Nemecek (Sirota) 5:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Sparta Prague, 1 time 2 minutes against Team Canada. - Remarks: Sparta Prague with Kovar, Team Canada with Hughes in goal.