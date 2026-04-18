A race that pushes the limits: at the Patrouille des Glaciers, hundreds of teams battle their way through the icy mountains of Valais. Breathtaking images, pure emotion - and you can be there live: blue Zoom will be streaming the spectacle right here from 07:30.

Michael Wegmann

When the first teams set off at dawn, one of the toughest and most impressive ski touring races in the world begins. The Patrouille des Glaciers leads over glaciers, steep climbs and narrow ridges - from Zermatt or Arolla to the finish in Verbier. What counts here is not just speed, but above all team spirit, endurance and mental strength.

More than 5,000 athletes will once again take on this extreme challenge in 2026. In teams of three, they will battle their way through the high alpine scenery of the Valais Alps - often for hours, sometimes to their absolute limits. The mixture of top-class sport, the power of nature and emotion makes the Patrouille des Glaciers a unique experience.

In the thick of it instead of just being there: blue Zoom will be showing the race live on Saturday, April 18, from 7.30 to 11.00 am. The stream will run directly here in the article - so you won't miss a moment as the teams fight their way step by step towards the finish in Verbier. A must for anyone who loves sport and spectacular images.