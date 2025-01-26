  1. Residential Customers
Australian Open in the slow ticker Spectacular final - Sinner takes the 1st set against Zverev

Linus Hämmerli

26.1.2025

Who will win the first Grand Slam tournament of the year? Revealed here: in the slow ticker. The match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev live now.

26.01.2025, 10:34

26.01.2025, 10:38

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Sinner takes the first set

    The set win is a fact. After his break, Sinner wins his last game to zero.

  • Sinner with a break

    At 4:3, Sinner makes the first break in the first set. Zverev now under pressure.

  • Equal starting phase

    Both Sinner and Zverev win their first two service games. The match is intense and spectacular. We can look forward to more entertaining games.

  • The match is underway

    Sinner and Zverev are here. Sinner starts with serve and wins his service game.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the slow ticker of the Australian Open final. Jannik Sinner meets Alexander Zverev.

    • Show more

