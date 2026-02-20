  1. Residential Customers
September 19 and 20, 2026 Spectacular sailing race: SailGP on Lake Geneva - get your tickets now

Linus Hämmerli

20.2.2026

The SailGP will once again be held on Lake Geneva this year. Get your tickets for the spectacular competition now.

20.02.2026, 08:57

20.02.2026, 09:50

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • The SailGP will take place in Geneva on September 19/20, 2026.
  • Tickets for the sailing spectacle are on sale now.
After a sensational debut last year, SailGP returns to picturesque Lake Geneva on September 19 and 20, 2026. The fastest F50 catamarans in the world will once again be flying over the water, with the Switzerland SailGP team aiming to thrill local fans in front of the iconic fountain and views of the Alps.

You can get tickets for the race from 9am on Friday. Last year, all the spectator seats went quickly, so don't delay too long.

Sail GP in Genf

Tickets für den Rolex Sail GP in Genf

Am 19. und 20. September 2026 gastiert der Sail GP zum zweiten Mal in der Schweiz. Die Rennen finden wieder auf dem Genfersee statt. Hier kannst du Tickets bestellen und dich für den Vorverkauf registrieren.

Sailing legend Sir Russell Coutts, now head of the competition, said of the race: "The return to Geneva is a significant moment for SailGP and our fans as we continue to build a consistent annual calendar in some of the world's most iconic destinations. In 2025, the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix became one of the most attractive outdoor sporting events ever held in the city - and the biggest ever staged on the lake."

Dates & venues 2026

  • January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth
  • February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland
  • February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney
  • April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro
  • May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda
  • May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York
  • June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax
  • July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth
  • August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz
  • September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia
  • September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva
  • November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai
Launched in 2019, the SailGP brings together the world's best sailors representing 13 national teams from around the world. The teams sail for victory in identical F50 foiling catamarans. Thousands of spectators are expected to watch the races on the water and on land at the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix.

