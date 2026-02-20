The SailGP will once again be held on Lake Geneva this year. Get your tickets for the spectacular competition now.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The SailGP will take place in Geneva on September 19/20, 2026.

Tickets for the sailing spectacle are on sale now. Show more

After a sensational debut last year, SailGP returns to picturesque Lake Geneva on September 19 and 20, 2026. The fastest F50 catamarans in the world will once again be flying over the water, with the Switzerland SailGP team aiming to thrill local fans in front of the iconic fountain and views of the Alps.

You can get tickets for the race from 9am on Friday. Last year, all the spectator seats went quickly, so don't delay too long.

Sailing legend Sir Russell Coutts, now head of the competition, said of the race: "The return to Geneva is a significant moment for SailGP and our fans as we continue to build a consistent annual calendar in some of the world's most iconic destinations. In 2025, the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix became one of the most attractive outdoor sporting events ever held in the city - and the biggest ever staged on the lake."

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

September 5 & 6 | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

Launched in 2019, the SailGP brings together the world's best sailors representing 13 national teams from around the world. The teams sail for victory in identical F50 foiling catamarans. Thousands of spectators are expected to watch the races on the water and on land at the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix.