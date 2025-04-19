Alexander Zverev is jubilant after reaching the semi-finals in Munich. Picture: Keystone

Alexander Zverev is back in the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Munich for the first time since the Australian Open after a great battle against Tallon Griekspoor. The victory is overshadowed by a spectator attack.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time since the Australian Open in January, Alexander Zverev makes it back to a semi-final at the ATP tournament in Munich, but has to play a long match against Tallon Griekspoor.

At the end of the second set, Zverev is insulted by a spectator with a heckle, but doesn't let this upset him.

After more than three hours, Zverev converted his fourth match point and will now face Fabian Marozsan in Saturday's semi-final. Show more

Things didn't look good for Alexander Zverev for a long time in the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Munich. After losing the opening set, the German was also trailing in the second set against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Only when Griekspoor served for the match at 7:6 and 5:4 did Zverev realize his very first break and come back.

In this phase, Zverev not only had to fight Griekspoor, but also deal with an attack from the crowd. Shortly after the rebreak, the 27-year-old is loudly insulted by a spectator: "Let's go, you fucking wife-beater!" An allusion to the allegations of violence for which the Hamburg native was on trial last year. The case was dropped last summer because the other side withdrew their lawsuit. Zverev is therefore considered innocent.

El público no perdona😳



Tenso momento el que vivió Alexander Zverev🇩🇪 en Múnich, luego de que un aficionado le gritara “Vamos, maldito golpeador de esposas"🤬#BMWOpen



pic.twitter.com/4x9LBWG3Vg — Iván Aguilar (@ivabianconero) April 18, 2025

"There are always one or two idiots"

The audience in Munich reacts to the spectator's interjection with boos. The man finally leaves the stadium to whistles and is met outside by security. "I've noticed that. There are always one or two idiots in the stadium, that's not a problem," Zverev says later.

However, the world number 3 does not let the incident upset him. Shortly afterwards, he equalized the set and, after more than three hours and four match points, was finally able to celebrate his 6:7, 7:6, 6:4 victory. "At the end of the day, I'm very happy that I won this match. He served for the match and I didn't break him once beforehand. I'm happy to be in the semi-finals," said a relieved Zverev, adding: "The home advantage was unbelievable today. The crowd carried me through the match."

Despite all the excitement, Zverev seems to be on the way back to his old strength in Munich. After six weak tournaments in which he was always eliminated early, he is now back in the last four of an ATP event for the first time since Melbourne in January. Hungarian Fabian Marozsan awaits in Saturday's semi-final.

