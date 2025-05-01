Speed skater Martina Sáblíková has made her twelve-year relationship with Nikola Zdráhalová public. She shared a picture on Instagram to pre-empt rumors.

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková, known for her reticence in private matters, has now made her relationship with her teammate Nikola Zdráhalová public. The two have been a couple for over a decade, as Sáblíková revealed on Instagram.

Sáblíková posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and Zdráhalová in an intimate moment. She wrote: "I have always protected my private life and that will not change, because it is very important to me."

She went on to explain that she felt compelled to make the relationship public because others had spoken on her behalf. "Niky Zdráhalová and I are a couple. She is my rock and we are happy together."

Successes on and off the ice

Sáblíková has won seven Olympic medals in her impressive career, including three golds. Zdráhalová, who took part in the 2018 Olympic Games, is also a successful speed skater. Zdráhalová has been at Sáblíková's side for many of her sporting successes.

In recent years, the two athletes have repeatedly shared photos together on their Instagram profiles. Now they have made their relationship official and have received a lot of encouragement from their followers. "It's great that you've been happy together for so long," commented one fan. Another wrote: "I'm sorry you were forced to do it this way, but I'm extremely happy for you."

Positive reactions and a message of love

There is a lot of support for the couple, including from other athletes such as former biathlete Eva Puskarcikova, who expressed her joy with three hearts. At the end of her post, Sáblíková made a plea to her fans: "Spread love!"