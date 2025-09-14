The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has some medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Preliminary heat: 400 m, men (Lionel Spitz), 11.35 am
- Qualifying: High jump, men, 11.40 a.m.
- Final: Discus throw, women, 12.12 p.m.
- Semi-final: 100 m, women (Géraldine Frey, Salome Kora), 1.20 pm
- Semi-final: 100 m, men, 1.45 p.m.
- Final: 10,000 m, men (Dominic Lobalu), 2.30 p.m.
- Final: 100 m, women (possibly Géraldine Frey, Salome Kora), 3.13 pm
- Final: 100 m, men, 3.20 pm
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Lionel Spitz is eliminated
The 24-year-old shows a great run and is with the crowd until the last 70 meters. When the others around him shift up a gear, he has to let them go. He finishes seventh with a time of 45.57 seconds.
-
Start of the 2nd evening session
The evening session of today's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo is about to start! There is already a Swiss athlete in the first event. Lionel Spitz is running in the preliminary heat of the men's 400m. Will he make it to the semi-finals?
-
The most important news from the night
Ditaji Kambundji is ready for the showdown on Monday with the semi-finals and final in the hurdles sprint. On Sunday in the preliminary heat over 100 m hurdles, the athlete from Bern put in a confident performance.
With a technically clean, but also controlled run, the 23-year-old achieved the eighth-best time of 12.59 seconds. In addition to a strong classification, the Swiss record of 12.40 seconds should also be broken on Monday.
Big surprise in the men's 1500 m
There was a big surprise on Sunday night in the Tokyo National Stadium. Jakob Ingebritsen, Olympic and world champion in the 1500 m, got stuck in the preliminaries. The Norwegian, plagued by Achilles tendon problems, only finished eighth and thus remained outside the top six who secured qualification for the semi-finals. Now he still has the 5000 m left - he already has Olympic and World Championship gold at home.
Kenyan wins marathon gold
In a thrilling final sprint, the Kenyan Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020 Peres Jepchirchir won her first gold medal. She won with a time of 2:24:43 hours, just ahead of Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa.
The bronze medal went somewhat surprisingly to Julia Paternain from Uruguay. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:27:23 hours. The 25-year-old couldn't believe it at the finish line and looked around in disbelief. She thought the race wasn't over yet. In the end, she was still able to celebrate her success.
-
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
-
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.