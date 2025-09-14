Ditaji Kambundji is ready for the showdown on Monday with the semi-finals and final in the hurdles sprint. On Sunday in the preliminary heat over 100 m hurdles, the athlete from Bern put in a confident performance.

With a technically clean, but also controlled run, the 23-year-old achieved the eighth-best time of 12.59 seconds. In addition to a strong classification, the Swiss record of 12.40 seconds should also be broken on Monday.

Big surprise in the men's 1500 m

There was a big surprise on Sunday night in the Tokyo National Stadium. Jakob Ingebritsen, Olympic and world champion in the 1500 m, got stuck in the preliminaries. The Norwegian, plagued by Achilles tendon problems, only finished eighth and thus remained outside the top six who secured qualification for the semi-finals. Now he still has the 5000 m left - he already has Olympic and World Championship gold at home.

Kenyan wins marathon gold

In a thrilling final sprint, the Kenyan Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020 Peres Jepchirchir won her first gold medal. She won with a time of 2:24:43 hours, just ahead of Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa.

The bronze medal went somewhat surprisingly to Julia Paternain from Uruguay. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:27:23 hours. The 25-year-old couldn't believe it at the finish line and looked around in disbelief. She thought the race wasn't over yet. In the end, she was still able to celebrate her success.