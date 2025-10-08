Paolo Duca, Filippo Lombardi and Luca Cereda. Ti-Press

Paolo Duca and Luca Cereda leave Ambrì Piotta after a secret meeting between president Filippo Lombardi and Christian Dubé, the possible new sports director and coach.

Confidence in the club has been shaken by a secret meeting between Filippo Lombardi and Christian Dubé, the possible new sporting director and coach.

The departure of the two managers is a serious blow for the club, which had regained stability and identity under their leadership in recent years.

After ten defeats in twelve championship games, Ambri is only second last in the table. At least an interim solution has been found on the sidelines, with René Matte and Eric Landry, Luca Cereda's two previous assistant coaches, taking over for the time being.

(Not) a secret meeting

Cereda and Paolo Duca - two former Ambri players and childhood friends - had been employed by the Leventines as coach and sporting director since 2017. According to media reports, President Filippo Lombardi had secretly met with Christian Dubé in recent days to discuss a possible successor, so Cereda (44) and Duca (44) gave up their positions after a good eight years.

Former member of the Council of States Lombardi, who had been at the helm of the club since April 2009, apologized for his actions to the Cereda/Duca duo, who sat next to him at the media conference held at short notice on Wednesday. Afterwards, Lombardi also announced that he was standing down.

Obvious disagreement

During the media conference, which was broadcast live by regional broadcaster Teleticino, there were some heated discussions between Lombardi, Duca and Cereda, during which the disagreement between the three leaders of the Ticino club became apparent.

Duca even spoke of a "stab in the back" at the press conference.

The departure of the two is a heavy blow for the club, which had regained stability and a clear identity under their leadership in recent years and was able to overcome some difficult moments in its recent history.

