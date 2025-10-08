Paolo Duca and Luca Cereda leave Ambrì Piotta after a secret meeting between president Filippo Lombardi and Christian Dubé, the possible new sports director and coach.
- Paolo Duca and Luca Cereda leave Ambrì Piotta.
- Confidence in the club has been shaken by a secret meeting between Filippo Lombardi and Christian Dubé, the possible new sporting director and coach.
- The departure of the two managers is a serious blow for the club, which had regained stability and identity under their leadership in recent years.
- Lombardi is stepping down as president.
After ten defeats in twelve championship games, Ambri is only second last in the table. At least an interim solution has been found on the sidelines, with René Matte and Eric Landry, Luca Cereda's two previous assistant coaches, taking over for the time being.
(Not) a secret meeting
Cereda and Paolo Duca - two former Ambri players and childhood friends - had been employed by the Leventines as coach and sporting director since 2017. According to media reports, President Filippo Lombardi had secretly met with Christian Dubé in recent days to discuss a possible successor, so Cereda (44) and Duca (44) gave up their positions after a good eight years.
Former member of the Council of States Lombardi, who had been at the helm of the club since April 2009, apologized for his actions to the Cereda/Duca duo, who sat next to him at the media conference held at short notice on Wednesday. Afterwards, Lombardi also announced that he was standing down.
Obvious disagreement
During the media conference, which was broadcast live by regional broadcaster Teleticino, there were some heated discussions between Lombardi, Duca and Cereda, during which the disagreement between the three leaders of the Ticino club became apparent.
Duca even spoke of a "stab in the back" at the press conference.
The departure of the two is a heavy blow for the club, which had regained stability and a clear identity under their leadership in recent years and was able to overcome some difficult moments in its recent history.
The press conference in the ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Duca: "The club has pulled our legs out from under us"
"Let's get this straight: It's not us giving up, it's you guys who pulled our legs out from under us in front of the team. We spoke about it on Sunday and since then you haven't helped us with your actions. I want to make that clear. We wanted to keep fighting. You decided to sack us."
-
Lombardi: Landry and Matte as interim coaches
"The team will be temporarily coached by assistant coaches Landry and Matte. No decisions have yet been made for the future."
-
Cereda: "I have not seen a situation that was worse than others we have already experienced"
"It's a difficult time, but I don't have the impression that it's any different or worse than other complicated moments we've experienced in these eight years. We've talked a lot with the team. It's important for us that Ambrì can win on Friday and Saturday. We won't be there to help anymore, but now it's up to the players to keep trying to change the situation. I'm very close to them."
-
Cereda: "Thanks to the club"
"First of all, I'd like to thank Ambrì for giving me the opportunity to become coach of the first team in 2017. Also to the fans, who have always supported us in good times and bad."
-
Duca: "I hope for a reaction from the team"
"Ambrì is not Paolo Duca, Filippo Lombardi or Luca Cereda. The club can look back on 80 years of history and will continue to exist. I have worked with dedication and commitment over these years, now someone else will inevitably have to carry the bag. I hope that, as De André said, flowers will grow from dung. Now there has been a jolt and I hope that this leads to a strong reaction from the team, from the players. That they find the strength and commitment they have, because the only thing that matters is Ambrì, the team, the public and the environment that stays together. It has been an honor to work for this club and I wish the team to get back to their results soon, because that's the best medicine."
-
Duca: "A stab in the back"
"I have to say that I'm extremely disappointed with how things have turned out. It hurts me a lot because we've been stabbed in the back after fighting countless battles side by side for many years. Although I am aware that I have an impulsive, direct character, I believe that I have always been honest and there for the club, with the sole aim of achieving the best for Ambrì."
-
Lombardi: "Disappointed in myself"
"Today I'm angry with myself above all. I didn't understand the situation and handled it badly. I didn't look in depth at the question that the indissoluble bond between Duca and Cereda, which was a strength of our story for eight years, and the trust that existed between us, required a different approach to a critical situation. I hope that our friendship will not be broken.
-
Start of the PK