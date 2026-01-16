The winners at last year's Sports Awards. Keystone

The Sports Awards planned for the beginning of January and postponed due to the tragic events in Crans-Montana will be held on March 29. This was announced by SRG on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The TV gala, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 4 in Zurich, was postponed following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve out of reverence for the victims and their families.

The award ceremony for the best Swiss athletes of the year will take place on the alternative date in the usual setting, according to the SRG press release.

"It was important to us that we postpone the 'Sports Awards 2025' and not cancel them completely," said Roland Mägerle, Head of SRF Sport and Business Unit Sport SRG. "We want to offer all nominees an appropriate stage, because they have achieved incredible things in the relevant period of time. The date at the end of March was almost without alternative in view of the busy sports calendar this year."

The best Swiss sportsmen and sportswomen of the year have traditionally been honored since 1950. The gala has never been completely canceled. In 2020, the event took place in an adapted form as a special under the motto "The best of 70 years" due to the coronavirus pandemic.