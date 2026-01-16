  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"There is almost no alternative date" Sports Awards Gala will be held at the end of March

SDA

16.1.2026 - 10:43

The winners at last year's Sports Awards.
The winners at last year's Sports Awards.
Keystone

The Sports Awards planned for the beginning of January and postponed due to the tragic events in Crans-Montana will be held on March 29. This was announced by SRG on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

16.01.2026, 10:43

16.01.2026, 11:07

The TV gala, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 4 in Zurich, was postponed following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve out of reverence for the victims and their families.

After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. SRG postpones Sports Awards Gala

After the fire disaster in Crans-MontanaSRG postpones Sports Awards Gala

The award ceremony for the best Swiss athletes of the year will take place on the alternative date in the usual setting, according to the SRG press release.

"It was important to us that we postpone the 'Sports Awards 2025' and not cancel them completely," said Roland Mägerle, Head of SRF Sport and Business Unit Sport SRG. "We want to offer all nominees an appropriate stage, because they have achieved incredible things in the relevant period of time. The date at the end of March was almost without alternative in view of the busy sports calendar this year."

The best Swiss sportsmen and sportswomen of the year have traditionally been honored since 1950. The gala has never been completely canceled. In 2020, the event took place in an adapted form as a special under the motto "The best of 70 years" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Sports Awards" 2025 will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
The "Sports Awards" 2025 will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
Keystone

More from the department

American Football. Helvetic Mercenaries face an uncertain future

American FootballHelvetic Mercenaries face an uncertain future

Cycling. The Tour Down Under is the starting signal

CyclingThe Tour Down Under is the starting signal

Tennis icon gives goosebumps. Federer plays again in the Rod Laver Arena - and beats Ruud in a tiebreak

Tennis icon gives goosebumpsFederer plays again in the Rod Laver Arena - and beats Ruud in a tiebreak