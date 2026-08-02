Dutch cyclist Lorena Wiebes also won the second stage of the Women's Tour de France, a 148-km race from Aigle to Geneva. Just like on Saturday, she was unbeatable in the bunch sprint.

Celebrating in the yellow jersey for the first time: Lorena Wiebes triumphs in Geneva with a commanding victory

Lorena Wiebes' team did a masterful job. They brought the peloton up just in time, and on the home stretch, the 27-year-old Dutch rider was once again in a class of her own. She triumphed by more than two bike lengths ahead of Italy's Elisa Balsamo and former champion Marianne Vos.

Just under 40 km from the finish line in Geneva, Dutch cyclist Riejanne Markus broke away from the pack and held off the chase until 600 m before the finish.

In the overall standings, Wiebes naturally remains in the lead. After their two top-10 finishes on Saturday, the two Swiss riders, Noemi Rüegg and Marlen Reusser, were unable to contend for the win this time. Rüegg sprinted to 8th place.

On Monday, after two days, the tour will leave Switzerland. The route covers over 156.5 hilly kilometers from Geneva to Poligny in the French Jura.