Dutch cyclist Lorena Wiebes also won the second stage of the Women's Tour de France, a 148-km race from Aigle to Geneva. Just like on Saturday, she was unbeatable in the bunch sprint.

Lorena Wiebes’s team pulled off a masterful performance. They brought the peloton up to breakaway rider Riejanne Markus just in time, and on the home stretch, the 27-year-old Dutch rider was once again in a class of her own. She triumphed by more than two bike lengths ahead of Italy’s Elisa Balsamo and former champion Marianne Vos. Wiebes celebrated her 132nd professional victory—her seventh at the Tour de France, but her first while wearing the Maillot jaune.

Just under 40 km from the finish in Geneva, former Dutch time trial champion Markus broke away from the pack and held off the chase until 600 m before the finish. This left Wiebes without a lead-out rider in the final stretch, but that didn’t stop the sprinter. She naturally remains at the top of the overall standings.

After their two top-10 finishes on Saturday, the two Swiss athletes, Noemi Rüegg and Marlen Reusser, were unable to contend for the win this time. Rüegg sprinted to a strong 8th-place finish and moved up one spot in the overall standings. In fourth place, she trails Wiebes by 20 seconds. Reusser remains in tenth place with the same time.

On Monday, after two days, the tour will leave Switzerland. The route covers over 156.5 hilly kilometers from Geneva to Poligny in the French Jura.